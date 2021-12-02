“Unfilled positions and labor quality remain the biggest challenges for small business owners as they work to get back to pre-crisis levels,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement. “Owners have been increasing compensation to record-high levels to attract the right employees to their business.”
Meantime, a quarter of the respondents plan to create new jobs in the next three months, a pullback from the previous month but still extremely elevated.
The monthly government jobs report, out Friday, is forecast to show the U.S. added more than half a million jobs in November.
