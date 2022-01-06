“The labor shortage is holding back the small business economy as owners work to retain their current employees and attract employees for their open positions,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement. “A record-high number of small business owners are raising compensation to help retain and attract new employees.”
Some 32% of owners plan to raise compensation in the next three months, matching a record high, according to the NFIB. Meanwhile, the added employment costs are becoming a greater concern, with a record 13% of owners citing labor costs as their top business problem.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.