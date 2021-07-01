While the share of companies reporting job openings eased to 46% during the month, it was second only to the record 48% seen a month earlier. Compensation plans also climbed, just shy of the highest reading in the group’s data.
“In the busy summer season, many firms haven’t been able to hire enough workers to efficiently run their businesses, which has restricted sales and output,” Bill Dunkelberg, the NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Owners are doing everything they can to get back to a full, productive staff.”
Finding qualified workers remains a challenge for small firms, with 89% of those hiring or looking to hire reporting few or no qualified applicants, the NFIB said.
The figures precede the Labor Department’s jobs report out Friday. It’s projected to show employers added 720,000 workers in June.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.