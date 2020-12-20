“If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we’ll be able to vote tomorrow,” the New York Democrat said.

Congress plans to combine the virus-related measures with $1.4 trillion in government spending for fiscal year 2021. The deal is expected to include funds for small businesses, stimulus payments for most individuals, supplemental unemployment benefits, support for vaccine distribution and resources for education, child care and housing.

Other Developments:

Relief Deal Close as Lawmakers End Fed Impasse (12:40 a.m.)

Democrats and Republicans agreed on a compromise on the future of Fed emergency lending facilities, clearing a path for a deal on a broader pandemic relief plan that could be voted on as soon as Sunday.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey sought to limit emergency Fed lending programs that were established as part of the stimulus passed by Congress in March. Democrats objected to the language he proposed, saying it would constrain the Fed and the incoming Biden administration from responding to any future economic calamity.

Several of the facilities in question were backed with funds appropriated by Congress in the March Cares Act, including support for small and medium-sized borrowers, municipalities and corporate bond issuers.

The compromise was negotiated between Toomey and Schumer. Under the deal, the remaining $429 billion in the disputed emergency facilities would be used to offset the latest relief bill. The facilities would be closed and couldn’t be duplicated without congressional approval, according to a Republican official. A Democratic aide said the deal wouldn’t prohibit establishing such emergency facilities in the future. -- Laura Litvan

Lawmakers Seek Fed Compromise to Unlock Deal (5:41 p.m.)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Toomey have been meeting face-to-face Saturday to try to overcome a dispute about the Fed’s emergency lending programs.

Texas Republican John Cornyn said the disagreement can be resolved “we’re almost there” and a deal could come together Sunday morning. Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said he didn’t think a deal could be pulled together before Sunday.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney, who participated in a meeting with Schumer and Toomey, said he doesn’t know “whether they will be able to bridge the divide.”

“My view is that the Fed’s capacities should be returned to the condition they were in prior to the Cares Act,” Romney said, referring to the stimulus package passed in March. “But if we’re going to have major reforms to the Fed, this is not the time for that.”

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank’s ability to respond to damaging disruptions in credit markets must “not be circumscribed.”

It is “vital that the Federal Reserve’s ability to respond promptly to damaging disruptions in credit markets not be circumscribed,” Bernanke said in a statement reported by the Associated Press. “The relief act should ensure, at least, that the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending authorities, as they stood before the passage of the CARES Act (in March), remain fully intact and available to respond to future crises.”

Key GOP Senator Says Relief Deal Possible (4:10 p.m.)

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, whose proposal to limit Federal Reserve emergency facilities has been adamantly opposed by Democrats, said he expects a compromise can be found to clear the way for a pandemic relief agreement.”I think that we should be able to get a deal done,” Toomey said after leaving a meeting with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and others. “I don’t know what the time frame is.”Lawmakers in both parties are trying to pull together a package of aid to the economy over the next 24 hours, aiming for a vote in the House as soon as Sunday followed by the Senate. -- Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson

GOP Holding Firm on Rolling Back Fed Facilities (3:10 p.m.)

Senate Republicans say they are holding firm on a proposal to limit the Federal Reserves emergency lending powers, the main remaining dispute with Democrats that has hung up an agreement on a pandemic relief package.Toomey, of Pennsylvania, said on the Senate floor said the March stimulus package approved by Congress authorized the emergency lending facilities and mandated they end on Dec. 31. He said the facilities worked “remarkably” well in giving confidence in financial markets when the economy was reeling in the spring but are no longer needed.“I have the support of Senator McConnell on this and overwhelming support in the Republican Congress,” Toomey told reporters.Democrats contend Toomey’s plan would hamstring the incoming Biden administration in responding to an economic downturn. Toomey denied that and accused Democrats of seeking “to morph these facilities” into something never intended in order to create a way to “to bail out irresponsible states.”

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Toomey’s proposal would “take away long-existing authority from the Fed to deal with this crisis. The Fed needs all its tools going forward. That’s true in the Trump administration and it will be true in the Biden administration.”Toomey said he was willing to talk to Democrats about the language of his proposal to clarify it applies to pandemic era programs. Most other issues in the negotiations of another aid package have been settled, according to lawmakers on both sides. -- Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson

Pelosi Says GOP Fed Limits Still Biggest Hurdle (1:40 p.m.)

The biggest obstacle to a pandemic relief deal remains a Republican proposal to constrain the Federal Reserve’s crisis lending programs, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on a call, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Pelosi said the proposal advocated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey would restrict options of the incoming Biden administration and the Fed in responding to an economic downturn. She said she is waiting to hear Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s response to a proposed compromise, according to the person, who asked to anonymity to provide details of the private call.

Toomey, backed by other Republicans, wants a provision in the relief bill that would bar the Fed from restarting five emergency lending programs that expire at the end of the year, or create similar ones going forward. Democrats argue those restrictions are too broad. The issue is one of the main subjects of a call that Mnuchin is holding with Republicans. -- Billy House

Mnuchin, GOP Senators to Discuss Fed Solution at 1 p.m. (12:10 p.m.)

Republican senators will speak with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 1 p.m. by phone, a call where a solution to the Fed lending facilities issue could be ironed out, said GOP Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama.

Separately House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the Fed facilities item is the only holdout issue now between the two sides.

Asked if they could iron it out today, she said, “We’re trying to. It depends if Republicans actually do want a deal. -- Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan

Schumer Says Toomey’s Fed Plan is a Stumbling Block (11:54 a.m.)

There’s enough bipartisan agreement to finalize a coronavirus relief deal “very soon,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The “one” outstanding issue is GOP Senator Pat Toomey’s language that would bar the Fed from utilizing in the future emergency lending programs similar to what was approved by Congress in March, Schumer said on the Senate floor. He said Toomey and McConnell only raised this as an issue in negotiations only “in the past few days.”

He said Toomey’s plan could reduce flexibility on both the Treasury Department and the Fed to respond to future crisis. He called on Republicans to agree on a swift compromise.

“Everybody needs to make a decision about whether we’re going to pass this much-needed relief or not, and about eleventh-hour demands and whether they are worth holding up the entire bill,” he said. -- Laura Litvan

McConnell Says Time to ‘Land This Plane’: (11:12 a.m.)

Millions of American families “are still under terrible strain” in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor as the day’s proceedings kicked off.

“Senators on both sides know what we need to do,” said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. He called on lawmakers to prepare to offer bipartisan support for a final deal and a massive spending bill that will fund the government the rest of the fiscal year.

Months into the negotiation process, McConnell said any attempt at finishing a bill can drift into an “unending catalog of disagreements.”

”The American people cannot feed their families or pay their bills with Congress’s good-faith discussions,” he said. “We need to conclude our talks, draft legislation, and land this plane.”

Asked in the adjacent hallway if lawmakers will get a deal today, McConnell says he “hopes so.” -- Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson

Virus Relief Talks Drag on With Sunday Deadline (6 a.m.)

Republicans and Democrats spent much of last week exchanging proposals to resolve their final disagreements over the virus relief package, and leaders of both parties have said they are making progress.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the chamber’s second-ranking Republican, characterized the negotiation as part of the normal -- but long -- process to write important legislation.

“People are anxious to get this done,“ Thune said Friday. “But it’s just arduous work.”

The biggest dispute Friday was over a provision requested by Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, that would bar the Fed from restarting five emergency lending programs that expire at the end of the year, or create similar ones going forward. Democrats said this was a political act designed to limit the incoming Biden administration’s ability to respond to future crises.

Talks were also hung up on Democratic request to match 100% of Federal Emergency Management Agency payouts for the pandemic, which Republicans warned could be a back door to send $90 billion to states and local governments in the future. There was also a question of whether the deal would need to extend an existing eviction moratorium in addition to providing funds for rental assistance.

Since the relief bill will be attached to regular government spending, both the House and Senate will have to pass the combined package in time for President Donald Trump to sign it into law before midnight Sunday. That’s when the latest temporary funding measure is set to expire.

