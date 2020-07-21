Some GOP senators, such as South Dakota’s John Thune, said they remain skeptical about Trump’s push to cut or suspend the payroll tax paid by employers and employees, which funds Social Security and Medicare.

“I’m not a fan of that,” Thune, his party’s second-ranking senator, said. “If it’s a choice between doing checks and payroll tax cut, I think it’s pretty clear the checks actually have a more direct benefit to the economy.”Mnuchin and Meadows said the payroll tax measure would be included in the Republican plan, but indicated some flexibility in talks.“I don’t know that in any negotiation that there are red lines but there are certainly high priorities and it will remain a very high priority for the president,” Meadows said. Mnuchin said they were still “in discussions” about the payroll tax.

The White House and Congress have only a few weeks to come up with another stimulus before lawmakers take a scheduled August break and the existing relief measures begin to dry up.

There were signs of possible compromise on extending the supplemental unemployment insurance that was part of the stimulus measure passed in March and is set to expire at the end of this week.

It gave laid-off workers $600 a week in additional benefits, but Republicans argued it created a disincentive for returning to work in some areas -- because unemployed individuals could get more than they earned at their jobs. Some lawmakers have floated lowering the supplement to $200 or $400.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said there would be “some discussion” about how big that amount should be in the next legislation.

“I don’t have a red line,” the Maryland Democrat said. “I have an expectation of what I think is decent policy.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the administration favors some type of additional unemployment aid, along with direct checks to individuals and a payroll-tax holiday for “middle and low-income Americans.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said the payroll tax cut would be “means tested,” meaning upper income taxpayers wouldn’t benefit.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP plan will include a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, but it would be “targeted” to businesses most affected by the pandemic. He said there will be funding to reimburse businesses for the costs of “safe workplaces,” including personal protective equipment, testing, cleaning and remodeling “to protect workers and entice customers.”

There also will be money for some child-care assistance and funding for a vaccine, McConnell said. The Republican plan also will have $105 billion to aid schools in safely reopening.

McEnany said the White House would support funding for “targeted testing,” an apparent shift from the weekend, when the administration had balked at providing additional money for testing and contact tracking. McEnany said there is $10 billion left over from the previous stimulus law for testing and the White House simply wants to ensure any new money is spent wisely.

“No one is blocking any money from testing,” she told reporters. “We’re willing to put in money for targeted testing that makes sense, not just dumping money into a pot that already contains $10 billion.”

