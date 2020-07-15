The restaurant association said the Small Business Administration’s PPP program, which provides loans of up to $10 million that can convert to grants, has been “vital.” But it said that eateries need longer-term solutions than those lawmakers created when designing the program, which initially covered an eight-week period during the early stages of the pandemic.
“We are looking to Congress not only for support for our short-term survival, but to create a long-term framework that sustains our role as a key part of the food-supply chain for the millions of families that rely on us for nourishment,” the group’s executive vice president of public affairs, Sean Kennedy, said in a statement.
The hospitality industry, including food service establishments and bars, has suffered millions of job losses as indoor dining appears to create high risk for virus transmission. That has delayed and reversed reopenings, in addition to closures.
The group also reiterated its support for a bipartisan proposal for a $120 billion relief fund designated for restaurants and called for the creation of a longer-term loan program designed to cover at least six months of operating costs. It also said the food-supply chain should have priority access to testing and an eventual vaccine.
In addition, the association is seeking a series of tax breaks, including the suspension of federal income and payroll taxes for wages earned by food and agriculture workers and a tax credit for the costs of putting in place safeguards against the virus.
The group also supports protection from lawsuits by those who may have been exposed to the virus unless there was “willful misconduct by bad actors.”
