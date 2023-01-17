Santos Will Receive Committee Spots as McCarthy Moves Past GOP Gripes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Embattled New York Republican George Santos has been chosen for two low-profile House committees despite questions about his finances and the fabrications on his resume. Santos was given spots on Science, Space and Technology as well as Small Business by the Republican steering committee, despite reservations from at least one committee chairman.

Both are low-profile panels that rarely generate news or legislation, unlike Ways and Means, Appropriations or Financial Services, which directly affect market players. Santos, who was elected in November, had sought, and was denied, a spot on Financial Services.

Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia confirmed Santos’ membership on Science, Space and Technology Tuesday evening, and said, “In this country you are innocent until proven guilty.”

Santos has also been assigned to Small Business. “He’ll be on there with the others “ said that committee’s chairman, Roger Williams of Texas. “We don’t condone what he said.”

Advertisement

Science Committee chairman Frank Lucas indicated he was not enthusiastic about Santos joining his panel. “Somebody’s going to win the prize,” he said.

Freshman lawmakers frequently get the less desirable committee spots, although his surprising victory could have yielded him prime assignments were it not for the controversies that have prompted calls from some New York Republicans for his resignation.

He fabricated large swaths of his background, including his education, work history and religion, as he raised millions of dollars for his campaign to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional district, which encompasses parts of both Long Island and the New York borough of Queens.

The concerns have been compounded by potential campaign finance violations, leading to scrutiny by federal and Nassau County, NY, investigators, as well as the House Ethics Committee.

Advertisement

Earlier Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Santos would receive committee assignments. The steering committee, a group of McCarthy allies, worked behind closed doors to make assignments.

“We will have dealt with all committees today and he’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said of Santos.

Asked if he had concerns about Santos before the election, McCarthy said that his staff had flagged that a Santos staffer had been impersonating McCarthy’s chief of staff, and that Santos fired the staffer when an objection was made known.

Two New York Democrats, Representatives Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, have asked the Ethics Committee to investigate whether the New York congressman broke the law by omitting crucial details on his financial disclosures.

Nebeyatt Betre, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee assailed the House Republican leadership over its decision to welcome the congressman into the ranks. “Kevin McCarthy’s blatant surrender to Santos’ lies and chaos is further proof that there is no low McCarthy won’t stoop to in his selfish quest for power,” Betre said.

Advertisement

Lawmakers could try to block Santos from his posts when committee rosters come to the House floor for approval. Should he face criminal charges at some point, he is expected to be removed, at least temporarily, until the legal action is resolved, the person familiar with the matter said.

Santos faces a separate Federal Election Commission complaint by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center probing the source of the funding for his campaign.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article