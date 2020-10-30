The agency’s inspector general, Hannibal “Mike” Ware, issued a report this week describing signs the program was abused, noting $450 million in doubtful payments already were seized by law enforcement. A separate report by Bloomberg described how the agency rushed out grants of as much as $10,000 to applicants who weren’t eligible for the money, sometimes ignoring concerns raised by loan officers, while strategies for deceptively tapping the program went viral on social media.
The disaster-aid program offers loans to small businesses of as much as $150,000 and has distributed $192 billion to date. A different pot of money -- $20 billion in grants that didn’t need to be repaid -- ran out of funds in July as scammers took advantage of easy money.
SBA administrator Jovita Carranza has repeatedly defended the agency’s handling of the program, pointing to its “robust” internal controls and the unprecedented scale and speed at which it was rolled out. But the agency’s inspector general has disagreed.
“Even though we have repeatedly tried to sound the alarm with SBA, it is concerning that SBA’s response to this report does not acknowledge the extent of ongoing fraud or a willingness to undertake all necessary steps to identify and strengthen the existing ineffective controls,” Ware wrote in his report.
