The disaster-aid program offers loans to small businesses of as much as $150,000 and has distributed $192 billion to date. A different pot of money -- $20 billion in grants that didn’t need to be repaid -- ran out of funds in July as scammers swarmed.
Bloomberg described this week how strategies for deceptively tapping the program went viral on social media, and how the agency rushed out grants of as much as $10,000 to applicants who weren’t eligible, sometimes ignoring concerns raised by loan officers. In a separate report, Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware cited evidence the program was widely abused, noting $450 million in doubtful payments already were seized by law enforcement.
“American taxpayer dollars were wasted at a time of historic need,” Chu said in the interview. “You would think that the SBA would jump to find ways to fix this, to stop it from happening again.”
A spokesman for the SBA declined to comment. SBA administrator Jovita Carranza has repeatedly defended the agency’s handling of the program, pointing to its “robust” internal controls and the unprecedented scale and speed at which it was rolled out.
Ware has disagreed.
“Even though we have repeatedly tried to sound the alarm with SBA, it is concerning that SBA’s response to this report does not acknowledge the extent of ongoing fraud or a willingness to undertake all necessary steps to identify and strengthen the existing ineffective controls,” Ware wrote in his report.
