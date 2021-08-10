Democrats are using a Senate procedure that allows them to bypass Republicans, but it will require unity in their 50-member caucus to prevail in the evenly divided chamber.
The resolution is being subject Tuesday to a marathon round of votes on proposed amendments, known as a vote-a-rama, that likely will extend late into the night. Most of the amendments are intended as political messaging -- forcing senators to take politically fraught votes -- and are unlikely to be adopted.
Senate Backs Protections for Family Businesses (3:37 p.m.)
The Senate adopted a non-binding amendment that puts the chamber on the record in favor of protecting family farmers and business owners from large tax bills when passing the business on to their heirs after they die.
The amendment, offered by John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, passed 99-0. President Joe Biden has proposed that unrealized gains should be taxed when assets are inherited, which would amount to a massive increase in their liability. He has specified that his plans should exempt some farmers and business owners.
Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed concern that Biden’s plans don’t go far enough to protect family-owned businesses and would force some families to sell their businesses because they wouldn’t be able to afford the taxes.
Similar language prohibiting new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year and small businesses and family farms is already embedded in the base of the budget resolution. -- Laura Davison
Senators Set for Vote Marathon on Budget Plan (2:15 p.m.)
The Senate opened debate on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution and began voting on some of the hundreds of amendment proposed by Republicans.
Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders said the health care expansions, education upgrades, and climate measures will remake the American economy and “restore the faith of the American people in the belief that we can have a government that works for all of us and not just a few.”
Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Budget Committee, said Democrats were pursuing a reckless tax-and-spend agenda that would undermine the economy.Senators are set to vote on dozens of amendments in the coming hours, a process that could stretch late into the night. Republicans have proposed hundreds of provisions to restrict the ability of Democrats to raise taxes or change immigration laws, though only a fraction of those will ultimately get a vote, and very few are likely to pass.Among the amendments that will get a vote is a measure to oppose tax hikes for wealthy farmers and small business owners and another provision that would prevent expanding the state and local tax, or SALT, deduction. -- Laura Davison
