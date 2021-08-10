Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Budget Committee, said Democrats were pursuing a reckless tax-and-spend agenda that would undermine the economy.Senators are set to vote on dozens of amendments in the coming hours, a process that could stretch late into the night. Republicans have proposed hundreds of provisions to restrict the ability of Democrats to raise taxes or change immigration laws, though only a fraction of those will ultimately get a vote, and very few are likely to pass.Among the amendments that will get a vote is a measure to oppose tax hikes for wealthy farmers and small business owners and another provision that would prevent expanding the state and local tax, or SALT, deduction. -- Laura Davison