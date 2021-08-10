The Senate rejected an attempt by Senator Chuck Grassley to voice support for limits on the state and local tax break, or SALT, deduction for wealthy households.The amendment from the Iowa Republican, defeated 48-51, was an attempt to highlight a disconnect in Democrats’ plans to raise tax rates for investors and top earners, but also expand a tax break that would benefit some of those same people. Democrats who support the SALT write-off say that the more than 100-year-old tax break unfairly targeted high-tax and largely Democratic-led states in Republican’s 2017 tax law.Democrats in the budget resolution included language that would direct the Senate Finance Committee to make the SALT deduction more generous. It is currently capped at $10,000 per taxpayer. Including SALT in the bill is a priority for more than 20 House Democrats who have said they won’t support Biden’s economic agenda unless this issue is also addressed. -- Laura Davison