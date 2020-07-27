Senate Republicans would create a new program with loans of as much as two times a borrower’s annual revenue with a maturity of as long as 20 years at 1% fixed interest, according to Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. It’s designated for seasonal businesses and those in low-income communities with 500 and fewer employees. The funds could be used for capital or to refinance existing debt, he said.

AD

AD

“It provides them flexible, long-term working capital to help ensure that these most vulnerable and underserved small businesses don’t go out of business because of the pandemic,” Rubio, chairman of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee, said on the Senate floor.

The GOP plan also calls for a second round of PPP with the option of companies getting a second loan. But it would be limited to firms that have 300 employees or fewer and have had at least a 50% reduction in revenue, Rubio said.

The proposal also would allow for more flexibility to spend PPP proceeds on personal protective equipment and other needs for workers and customers, according to Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. The loans can become grants if 60% of the proceeds are spent on payroll.

AD

The current PPP program expires on Aug. 8, and there were about $130 billion in remaining funds as of July 24, according to the SBA, which runs the program with the Treasury Department.

Democrats have generally supported another round of PPP but have differed on how to target the aid. The parties have even greater gaps over other items in the fiscal package, especially when it comes to extending supplementary jobless benefits.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com