• Twenty-six percent of respondents said finding qualified workers was their top issue, highlighting a still-tight labor market that is encouraging business owners to boost compensation.

• The NFIB’s measure of job openings recouped much of its December decline, while the gauge of sales expectations jumped to the highest since May.

• “The economic expansion continues its historic run as small businesses enter 2020,” NFIB’s William Dunkelberg and Holly Wade wrote in the report.

• A “historically high” percentage of business owners intend to increase compensation to fill open positions, the report said.

• Inflation as tracked by the NFIB has trended upwards since September but remains “subdued” despite higher labor costs.

