As a tight labor market makes filling positions more difficult, 26% of U.S. small-business owners plan to increase pay in coming months, the most since a record in 1989, according to a National Federation of Independent Business report out Thursday.

The November survey showed finding qualified workers remains the biggest challenge for respondents. Of those trying to hire, 88% reported “few or no qualified applicants for the job.” Still, 21% of companies have plans to add to payrolls, the most since July.