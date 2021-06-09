“Addressing small and medium-sized businesses opens up a new avenue to growth and dramatically expands our addressable market,” Sinch CEO Oscar Werner said in the statement.
It’s the second big deal by Sinch in recent months. In February it unveiled its takeover of Inteliquent for $1.14 billion. That transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year. The company completed a directed new share issue last month, raising about 9.4 billion kronor ($1.14 billion) before issue costs.
At the end of the first quarter, Sinch had a net cash position of 2.05 billion kronor. The MessageMedia deal is pending regulatory approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), and from U.S. competition authorities.
