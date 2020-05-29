• The coronavirus pandemic is worsening U.S. inequality along income and racial lines, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said
• Argentina published a new debt offer that shortens its payment moratorium to two years and delays principal payments for half a decade
• It’s GDP day in Canada -- here’s what to expect
• The International Monetary Fund approved an $11 billion credit line for Peru as the South American nation’s economy endures a slump that may be the deepest in more than a century
• The guardians of the European Union’s new 750 billion-euro ($825 billion) recovery plan will have to avoid some big pitfalls to ensure their grand show of unity doesn’t fail
• The euro area’s inflation rate fell to the lowest level in four years, adding to reasons for the European Central Bank to expand monetary stimulus
• The ECB will take center stage next week with investor attention focused on the likelihood of an increase in the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme
• The EU is urgently reviewing measures that would help companies and households take advantage of unprecedented relief measures after complaints that banks are reluctant to lend
• Italy’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the first quarter, reflecting coronavirus restrictions that started to be implemented earlier than in many other countries
• Staring at a record debt issuance this fiscal year, traders in Japan’s sovereign bond market are signaling that the $2 trillion deluge will flatten the nation’s yield curve
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.