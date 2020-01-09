Amid the lowest unemployment rate in a half century and the smallest pool of available workers in decades, companies have said finding -- and hiring -- qualified applicants has been difficult. While compensation plans eased last month, the share of small firms indicating they expect to boost worker pay remained close to the largest since 1989.

AD

The overall job openings index fell 5 percentage points in December to 33% but differed across sectors. For instance, 61% of construction companies reported open positions, while a similar share cited few or no qualified applicants.

AD

“The inability to assemble work teams is a key contributor to the comparably lackluster performance of the construction industry as evidenced by the December figures,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Owners are raising compensation in order to attract more qualified applicants to fill open positions.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Reade Pickert in Washington at epickert@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Lanman at slanman@bloomberg.net, Vince Golle