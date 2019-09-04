T-Rex Group Inc., which makes software to analyze investments in renewable power plants and other assets, has raised $15 million in its latest funding round.

T-Rex has now raised a total of $30 million, the New York company said in an email. Citigroup Inc., the Westly Group and Viola FinTech led the round. While the company’s roots lie in renewable power financing, T-Rex has expanded its programs to analyze investments in timeshares, aircraft, small business loans and other assets.

Viola general partner Daniel Tsiddon and Tim Wang, principal at Westly, have joined T-Rex’s board in conjunction with the investment.

