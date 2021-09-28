The pandemic forced many merchants to adapt to lockdown restrictions by moving quickly to e-commerce, and supply-chain snarls have made the ability to order materials earlier more crucial. The new features Square is rolling out are meant to help small businesses move faster and shorten the delay between making a sale and using the proceeds, said Christina Riechers, head of product for business banking at Square.
“Cash flow management as a broader problem area is probably one of the top issues that small-business owners face,” Riechers said in an interview. “A lot of them don’t have much of a buffer of funds sitting there that allow them to make that easier.”
