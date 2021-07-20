Square is also rebranding its small business loan program, which it now calls Square Loans. It had been called Square Capital. Bloomberg previously reported on Square’s plans for checking and savings accounts.
Square’s cash register and card reader products have become a staple for most small business retailers, and the company has been pushing aggressively into banking features to accompany those in-store options. The company’s Square Financial Services subsidiary was approved for a U.S. banking charter earlier this year, and savings accounts and small business loans put Square in direct competition with the world’s largest, most established banks.
