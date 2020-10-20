“So if we stop some of their bad activities -- market manipulation, predatory lending -- and encourage them to do what their mandate is, which is lending to small businesses, I think it would actually create much more opportunity,” said Stiglitz, a professor at Columbia University.
Slamming the stock market as a “perverse” barometer of economic success, he said workers were being left behind during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have to rewrite the rules of the market economy,” he said. “We’ve now seen in this pandemic that an ill-prepared government is not there when we need it.”
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.