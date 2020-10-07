“The seesaw we’ve seen since yesterday’s plunge is just case and point for the volatility we may encounter as we close in on the election,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at E*Trade Financial. “That said, with President Trump’s call for aid to airlines, an obviously hard-hit area of the market, traders may be eyeing bullish opportunities.”

Investors who’ve watched Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s lead in the polls swell in recent days are now speculating that a victory by him would bring an increase of federal spending to boost the economy. Tech stocks also mostly rose in early trading, even after a House panel’s proposal late Tuesday for stricter antitrust rules to curb the power of Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The four tech giants account for more than 15% of the S&P 500. Eli Lilly and Co. rose after advances on its Covid-19 antibody drug.

“People are now talking again about this blue wave,” or election sweep by Democrats in Congress and the presidency, said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “The one thing we do need is a very clear cut result coming out of this election.”

Volatility picked up this month after Trump contracted the coronavirus and investors were whipsawed by the ups and down of talks on U.S. economic aid.

“These tweets appear to have arrested the risk-off move,” analysts including Lyn Graham-Taylor at Rabobank in London wrote in an investor note “However, it seems a stretch to think that the Democrats would be fans of signing any standalone stimulus measures as, heading into the election, it would erode one of the differentiating factors between them and the Republicans.”

The dollar edged lower versus a basket of its peers before Federal Reserve officials comment later on Wednesday and release minutes from their past policy meeting. Oil fell and gold advanced.

Meanwhile, with Trump now out of the hospital, investors continue to monitor the virus’s impact on economic recoveries around the world. Signs are mounting the virus is returning to the New York area, with infections reaching three-month highs.

The European Commission, meantime, is close to a deal to procure more of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir from Gilead Sciences Inc.

Elsewhere, Gazprom PJSC’s shares fell after it was hit with a 29 billion zloty ($7.6 billion) fine from Poland’s antitrust watchdog, which said its proposed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline impedes competition on European Union energy markets.

Here are some key events coming up:

• The minutes of the Sept. 15-16 meeting of the FOMC on Wednesday could be especially fruitful for Fed watchers, beginning with details of the debate on conditions necessary to trigger a rate increase

• The U.S. Vice Presidential debate takes place in Salt Lake City on Wednesday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

