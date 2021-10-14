While London-based SumUp already operates in the U.S. this is its first acquisition there. The deal will give it access to the more than 12,000 businesses in Fivestars’s network that drive over $3 billion in sales.
SumUp is not currently considering an initial public offering, though it could eventually list at a later date, said Andrew Helms, U.S. managing director.
“We believe we can create significant value ‘under the radar’ and have access to significant pools of private capital, both debt and equity,” Helms said in an interview. “However, this doesn’t mean that we might not decide to follow this route in the future.”
SumUp serves more than three million merchants globally operating in 34 markets. It raised 750 million euros ($866 million) in March from existing and new investors including Goldman Sachs, Temasek, Bain Capital Credit, Crestline, and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
