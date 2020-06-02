The U.K. will publish details of its plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on all overseas arrivals, effective June 8. Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims to reset his government’s agenda with a financial statement and a speech on the post-pandemic landscape.

China said its one new coronavirus case was imported, and South Korea reported 49 new cases, mostly in the greater Seoul area, with one more death. Indonesia said its budget deficit would widen.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases pass 6.38 million; deaths exceed 380,300

• The keys to speed in race for vaccine

• Indonesia’s Lion Air grounded indefinitely

• Worst may be over for biggest Arab economies

• South African court says lockdown rules are unconstitutional

Standard Life Tells Staff to Work From Home for 2020 (3:56 p.m. HK)

Standard Life Aberdeen Plc has told most of its U.K. staff to work from home for the rest of the year after the pandemic halted the British economy for almost two months.

The asset manager told its 4,900 U.K. employees that the majority shouldn’t expect to come into the office in 2020, according to a June 2 internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Indonesia Sees Weaker Growth, Bigger Fiscal Gap Amid Virus (2:54 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s economy may grow less than already reduced estimates, and the fiscal deficit will widen, as the government ramps up its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the finance minister said.

The deficit is now projected to widen to 6.34% of gross domestic product, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. That’s the latest of several revisions since the government announced just over two months ago that it was suspending its 3% ceiling.

The pandemic has rattled Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and made growth projections difficult. President Joko Widodo ordered financial chiefs to expedite an economic recovery program, but he also told them to mitigate fiscal risk amid warnings that the nation’s credit rating could be in jeopardy.

Man Behind Sweden’s Strategy Says He Got Some Things Wrong (2:25 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s top epidemiologist says more should have been done in his country to tackle Covid-19 at the start of the outbreak, in order to keep the death rate down.

“If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land somewhere in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” Anders Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish Radio.

Tegnell is the brains behind Sweden’s controversial approach to fighting the virus, and the government of Stefan Lofven has deferred to the epidemiologist in its official response to the pandemic. At 43 deaths per 100,000, Sweden’s death rate is among the highest globally.

Trump Says GOP ‘Forced’ to Seek New City for Party Convention (12:40 p.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said the Republican Party has been “forced to seek” a new city for its national convention, planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by the state’s governor.

The president, in a series of tweets on Tuesday night, did not say what other cities were being considered or if the party was definitely pulling out of Charlotte.

A Republican National Committee official, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive party deliberations, said Trump’s acceptance speech would be held in another city, but the party still hoped to conduct its official convention business in Charlotte, if public health rules permit it.

Australia’s Economy Contracts, Ending Three-Decade Expansion (12:15 p.m. HK)

Australia’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year, setting up an end to a nearly 29-year run without a recession as an even deeper slowdown looms for the current quarter.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3% from the final three months of 2019, the first quarterly drop since 2011, brought down by a collapse in household spending, statistics bureau data showed in Sydney on Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 0.4% drop. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 1.4%, matching estimates.

The current quarter will see a deep contraction, with almost 600,000 jobs lost in April alone and much of the economy in lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

South African Court Declares Lockdown Rules Unconstitutional (12 p.m. HK)

A South African court ruled that revised lockdown regulations implemented by the government as part of a phased reopening of the economy are unconstitutional and invalid, giving the state two weeks to amend them.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court made the ruling earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet spokeswoman Phumla Williams said in an emailed statement. The decision applies to all regulations excluding the closing of South Africa’s borders and the shuttering of nightclubs and casinos, among others, court documents show.

Liberty Fighters, a Pretoria-based human-rights group, challenged the regulations after receiving complaints from property tenants who were unable to pay their rent because of their lack of employment.

China Says New Coronavirus Case Reported June 2 Is Imported (10:10 a.m. HK)

The one additional coronavirus case is reported in Guangdong province, according to a statement from China’s National Health Commission.

Another four asymptomatic cases are reported, with two of them arriving from abroad. China has 357 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation.

China has 83,021 confirmed coronavirus cases, and its total death toll is at 4,634.

U.K. to Publish Quarantine Plans for Overseas Arrivals (8:14 a.m. HK)

The U.K. will publish details Wednesday of its plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on all overseas arrivals.

The move, which takes effect June 8, was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel last month. Aside from what her office called “a short list” of exemptions, it will cover everyone arriving in England from abroad. They will be required to fill in a form saying where they will self-isolate.

Under the government’s plan, officials will conduct spot checks to ensure compliance.

Brazil Reports Deadliest Day (6:45 a.m. HK)

Brazil reported a record 1,262 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities to 31,199. There were also 28,936 new reported cases, pushing the country’s total to 555,383, behind only the U.S.

The nation of 210 million people has become an epicenter of the virus in the last few weeks. Brazil’s peak has not yet arrived, and “at the moment it is not possible to predict when it will arrive,” Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Emergencies Program, said Monday.

Harvard Weighs Changes for Virus Era (6:20 a.m. HK)

Harvard University is weighing an array of options -- from disinfecting classrooms after each session to reducing the number of students sitting in lecture halls -- to cope with the coronavirus pandemic when it reopens, said President Lawrence Bacow.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, school will also likely cancel some fall sports, he said, and is holding off a decision to resume instruction on campus as long as possible.

“Lots of things will be different when students come back,” Bacow said in an interview on Bloomberg Television with David Rubenstein. “The availability of classrooms will be a challenge.”

Journals Raise Concerns About Data in Covid Studies (5:15 p.m. NY)

Two prestigious medical journals said they have significant concerns about a database that was used to look at how older drugs may work in the treatment of Covid-19.

The New England Journal of Medicine published an “expression of concern” about a study published by the journal on May 1 that looked at the use of heart drugs called ACE inhibitors in coronavirus patients. Later Tuesday the Lancet, a nearly 200-year-old U.K. medical journal, issued its own similar warning on a study about treating Covid-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

Both studies relied on data from a firm called Surgisphere Corp., which says it aggregates information from medical records around the globe. Last week, more more than 200 scientists signed a letter to the Lancet asking for greater transparency regarding the hospitals where patients’ medical records came from and the method of analysis, along with other issues.

Sapan Desai, Surgisphere’s chief executive officer, said the firm would have an outside group audit the data used in the Lancet study, and would give the authors of the New England Journal paper access to the underlying information so they can review its accuracy.

