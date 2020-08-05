• Indonesia’s government will spend aggressively in the coming months to support a nascent economic recovery after measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic sent Southeast Asia’s largest economy into its first contraction in more than two decades

• A key battle over the future of fossil fuels and climate change will soon be decided in a sleepy corner of Australia

• Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester says it’s “clear that more fiscal support is needed to provide a bridge” for households and small businesses

• Thailand can spark a revival in foreign investment and stimulate its economy by creating alternative quarantine programs for foreign business travelers, according to a group of industry associations

• Malaysia’s technology cluster in Penang is helping drive an economic recovery that could see the country bounce back faster than any of its peers in Southeast Asia

• Brazil cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to an all-time low and didn’t rule out additional reductions as policy makers seek to stimulate an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic

• Activity in emerging markets has slowed even further, alternative data shows, writes Bjorn van Roye

• Across Hong Kong, among the thousands of restaurants, shops, and other small businesses participating in support of anti-government protests, signs of defiance have emerged in the weeks

