“The comments suggest that the central bank will be willing to tolerate more currency strength, though they are wary of the impact that could have on firm profitability if it moves too much,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “”This means it will be more important than ever for Taiwanese companies to manage their foreign exchange risks. With the outlook for global trade looking very positive, we are likely to see further strength in the Taiwan dollar.”