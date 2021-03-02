“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities; too many small-business owners have struggled to pay their bills,” the Republican governor said. “It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

Abbott’s anti-pandemic measures have drawn the ire of his conservative electoral base, which saw them as government overreach, and may have wounded any presidential aspirations. He received 0% of the vote in a presidential straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend.

The announcement flies in the face of pleas by federal health officials for a continuation of masking and other anti-virus protocols.

Economic Pain

“At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a Monday briefing. “Please stay strong in your conviction, continue wearing your well-fitted mask and taking the other public health prevention actions that we know work.”

Abbott’s move was immediately blasted by prominent Texas Democrats as irresponsible and politically motivated.

“This will kill Texans,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “Our country’s infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down even as we make progress towards vaccinations.”

Five-Month Low

New Covid-19 cases in Texas dropped to a five-month low of 1,637 on Monday, state health department figures showed. Virus hospitalizations slipped to the smallest tally since Oct. 28.

Earlier Tuesday, Abbott said in a tweet that Texas is administering more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations weekly.

“Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting Covid,” Abbott said.

As of Sunday, none of the state’s 22 trauma-service areas had more than 15% of hospital capacity occupied by virus patients. The pandemic has claimed almost 43,000 Texans since it emerged in early 2020.

“An irresponsible decision guided by political expedience and nothing else,” Houston City Controller Chris B. Brown said in a tweet. “Not only will this set us back in the battle against #COVID19 in the region, it will likely prolong the economic pain brought on by the pandemic.”

