Revenue reached almost $300,000 last year. She’ll be surprised if it reaches $100,000 this year. The business is her sole source of income. “I’m 47 and in a wheelchair,” she says. “I’m never going to get hired anywhere.”Cline’s Advice:Don’t give up. “Try to do your best and keep going because our communities need us,” Cline says. “Keep your expenses low.” Make your customers aware of what’s happening. “Do whatever it takes to keep them coming in.”Temper expectations. “It’s really hard to get out of your responsibilities on a commercial lease,” but it’s worth trying, says Sylvia Novinsky, director of North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center, which is coordinating free consultations for small businesses and nonprofits. Over 160 have made use of the services. “Can the landlord really get another tenant in these times?” she says.Expect contradictions. Businesses are finding landlords act differently month to month, tenant by tenant, says Alice Scott. Many who were willing to cut a break during the first few months of the pandemic no longer are. They vary in how they treat different businesses, negotiating with one and refusing to with another even though they’re in the same building. Talk to an attorney. For a pro bono consultation, search this Legal Services Corporation map and this Lawyers for Good Government page, and look for commercial lease assistance programs like this one in New York. “Very often people just don’t have the money to spend on a lawyer to get a question answered,” says Novinsky. An attorney can help orient you to what to focus on—what you should or should not do next. She says that guidance can be invaluable.Understand your lease. Your attorney can tell you what your responsibilities are, what happens if you default, and what your rights are--it varies by state. They’ll likely also look for force majeure clauses, which can excuse nonperformance related to extraordinary unforeseen events. Also bear in mind: “Just because it’s not in the lease doesn’t mean you can’t negotiate it,” says Gonzalez.Prepare to get emotional. Experiencing a commercial lease issue is anxiety-provoking, particularly if you depend exclusively on the business for your family’s livelihood. “The ability to talk to an attorney who is not going to be emotional, who will hopefully will provide a calming influence, is really helpful,” says Novinsky. More reading: Eviction Filings by Big Landlords Surged After Trump Issued Ban; a primer on commercial leases and Covid-19; an explainer on rent negotiation; and an interview with an experienced mediator. For more stories, strategies, and advice for Main Street business owners, check out the Bloomberg Businessweek Small Business Survival Guide.