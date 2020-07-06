Cramer, who still supplies content to TheStreet under a deal that followed its acquisition by TheMaven, has been critical of how banks handled the Paycheck Protection Program. In April, he slammed financial institutions for approving loans to larger companies than should have been allowed. A spokesperson for CNBC, where Cramer hosts a TV show, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bloomberg News, part of Bloomberg LP, competes with both TheStreet and CNBC in providing financial news.
In June, TheMaven forecast that sales would be more than $115 million this year. It first disclosed that it was taking out the loan in a filing in May.
Another news outlet, Axios, which covers finance, government and politics, returned its loan from the Small Business Administration’s stimulus program after it became public.
