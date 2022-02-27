The Philippines Metro Manila region plans to shift to the lowest alert level as infections stay low, while Indonesia will soon no longer require international passengers in Bali to isolate upon arrival.

Key Developments:

Huanan Market Draws Fresh Scrutiny in Origins Research (8:26 a.m. HK)

Researchers tracing the emergence of Covid-19 say they found more evidence implicating the now-infamous Huanan seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Spatial analyses of early cases point to the sprawling market as the epicenter of the outbreak’s emergence, according to research released ahead of peer-review and publication.

A separate paper found the SARS-CoV-2 probably spilled over from animals on two separate occasions, spawning distinct lineages that spread from the market in late November 2019. A third paper by Chinese government scientists provides “convincing evidence” of the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in the market during the early stage of outbreak, where 10 stalls had been selling a menagerie of live, “domesticated wildlife,” including deer, badgers, rabbits, bamboo rats, porcupines, hedgehogs, salamanders and crocodiles.

China Sending Team to Hong Kong for Testing Help (7:36 a.m. HK)

China is preparing to send a team of about 9,000 people to help with Hong Kong’s compulsory testing anytime, the Sing Tao Daily reported, citing an official from China’s National Health Commission.

Test samples, if needed, can also be sent to Guangdong which can process 1.2 million to 1.5 million tests a day, which is much higher than Hong Kong’s daily capacity of 300,000, acccording to the report, which cited Li Dachuan, the commission’s deputy director of the medical administration bureau.

Top China Covid Expert in Hong Kong (7:26 a.m. HK)

The official, Liang Wannian, will advise the city in its fight against the virus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people. Hong Kong authorities are warning that cases haven’t peaked yet.

The visit is a sign that China is treating the situation in Hong Kong as dire and requiring top-level guidance, the newspaper reported, adding that Hong Kong’s first makeshift mobile cabin hospitals will begin operating Monday.

N.Y. Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate in Schools (4:49 p.m. NY)

New York will lift the state’s mask mandate indoors in schools on March 2 due to lower infections and hospitalizations across the state and less strict guidance from U.S. health authorities, Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a Sunday press briefing in Albany.

Hochul added that individual counties will still be able to impose their own mask rules, and parents can decide whether their child is safe to attend school maskless. She said about a third of the state continues to have higher than a low to medium risk as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quarantine-Free Arrivals in Bali (7:26 a.m. NY)

Indonesia will no longer require international passengers in Bali to isolate upon arrival under a trial program that starts in March, with the intention to lift all quarantine requirements by April.

Arriving passengers will still have to take a PCR test and stay inside their pre-booked accommodation while waiting for the result, according to a briefing Sunday.

Hong Kong Record New Cases (4:56 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong has reported a record 26,026 new Covid-19 cases as the city struggles to contain its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Only seven of the infections were imported cases, health officials told a briefing on Sunday. There were 83 new deaths, with 67 of those coming in care homes.

Manila Region to Shift to Lowest Alert (4:45 p.m. HK)

The Philippines will further ease movement restrictions and remove capacity limits on most businesses in the capital region as daily coronavirus infections stay low.

Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of economic output, will shift to the lowest alert level from March 1 to 15, according to a statement Sunday. Under Alert Level 1, businesses including restaurants and gyms can operate at full capacity.

Hong Kong Rental Assistance Calls (2:15 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Financial Secretary Paul Chan renewed calls urging property developers to offer rental assistance to tenants impacted by the pandemic.

Lam urged landlords to waive rents, RTHK reported, citing a social media post. Lam said the government’s pandemic fund can’t make up for losses incurred by a wide range of businesses that have been affected by mandatory closures that are in place until at least April 20, the news outlet reported.

Hong Kong Trackers (1:45 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong plans to use more than 100,000 electronic wristbands to monitor Covid-19 patients who are isolating at home, according to local media, who cited the technology minister. The wristbands, which would pair with a tracking app, will be given to patients who are in home self-isolation while awaiting admittance to hospitals.

The city is battling a surge in Omicron cases, reporting a record 17,063 Covid cases on Saturday.

