Trade Chaos, Goldman’s ECB Call, Powell’s Appearance: Eco Day

China's stringent rules to curb Covid-19 are about to unleash a wave of chaos on supply chains between Asia, the U.S. and Europe

• Meantime, China’s central bank pledged to support the economy through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of the ongoing crackdown on technology firms

• A congressional investigation into global consultancy McKinsey & Co.’s role in advising its client on promoting opioid sales includes a look at “risk-management” processes that were overseen for a time by the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

• Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting

• Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by shifts in September and December

• China’s leaders are under mounting pressure to throw the country’s Covid-stricken economy a lifeline as they gather for a critical meeting in the coming days

• South Korea’s economy decelerated to a more measured pace

• The Bank of Korea should stay on a path to policy normalization, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said

• Australia’s core inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the Reserve bank’s 2-3% target

• More economists see a supersized RBA hike in June

• Bloomberg Economics sees G-7 central bank assets shrinking $410 billion by year’s end

• Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items, in a bid to tame inflation that has failed to budge from two-decade highs, the president’s spokesman Jesus Ramirez told Bloomberg News

