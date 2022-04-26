Trade Chaos, Goldman’s ECB Call, Powell’s Appearance: Eco Day

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
• Meantime, China’s central bank pledged to support the economy through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of the ongoing crackdown on technology firms
• A congressional investigation into global consultancy McKinsey & Co.’s role in advising its client on promoting opioid sales includes a look at “risk-management” processes that were overseen for a time by the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
• Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting
• Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by shifts in September and December
• China’s leaders are under mounting pressure to throw the country’s Covid-stricken economy a lifeline as they gather for a critical meeting in the coming days
• South Korea’s economy decelerated to a more measured pace
• The Bank of Korea should stay on a path to policy normalization, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said
• Australia’s core inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the Reserve bank’s 2-3% target
• More economists see a supersized RBA hike in June
• Bloomberg Economics sees G-7 central bank assets shrinking $410 billion by year’s end
• Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items, in a bid to tame inflation that has failed to budge from two-decade highs, the president’s spokesman Jesus Ramirez told Bloomberg News
