For loans below $150,000, only totals will be released aggregated by zip code, by industry, by business type, and by various demographic categories, the agencies said. The loans above $150,000 account for almost 75% of the total loan dollars approved, they said. The statement did not say when the data would be released.

Lawmakers had been demanding the disclosure of details about Paycheck Protection Program loans after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a Senate committee hearing on June 10 that the names of companies that received forgivable loans and the amounts were proprietary or confidential -- even though the administration had previously said the details would be disclosed, and the PPP application says such data will “automatically” be released.

Officials had expressed concerns about releasing the details because a company’s payroll is used to determine the loan amount, and some independent contractors and small businesses use their home addresses that would be disclosed.

“I am pleased that we have been able to reach a bipartisan agreement on disclosure which will strike the appropriate balance of providing public transparency, while protecting the payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors,” Mnuchin said in a statement.

The SBA reported that as of Friday night, loans had been approved for almost 4.7 million small businesses totaling $514.5 billion. As of June 12, there were 3.9 million loans of less than $150,000 totaling $136.7 billion and almost 650,000 larger loans worth $375.6 billion.

Critics said the public has a right to know how taxpayer dollars were used and that more detail was needed to know whether PPP was serving businesses that need help. Eleven news organizations, including Bloomberg News, have sued to make details about PPP loan recipients public.

“The administration’s decision to hide basic PPP loan data is a disturbing sign of its lack of concern for who gets this funding, how much they receive or why,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a June 12 statement. “The administration must immediately reverse this decision and uphold its obligation to release this data.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, chairman of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee, said the public deserves to know how effective the PPP has been, but that there are legitimate concerns about disclosing information about small firms.

“Today’s announcement strikes a balance between those concerns and the need for transparency,” Rubio said in a statement.

Lawmakers have also called on Treasury and the SBA to provide details about its coronavirus relief loans to the Government Accountability Office, which is preparing a report about how relief dollars were spent.

