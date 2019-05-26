President Donald Trump attended the final day of Japan’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament where he awarded the winner with a four-foot President’s Cup.

Trump entered the Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo hall with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a cheering crowd of more than 11,000 people.

“I’ve always found that fascinating,” Trump said of sumo when Abe visited Washington in April.

Some traditions were adapted for Trump. Rather than sitting on traditional cushions, chairs were built into a platform to give him more back support. He wore shoes while watching the matches but put on slippers to be able to walk onto the sacred mound. He bowed after helping hand the trophy weighing at least 60 pounds to winner Asanoyama.

The origins of sumo date to at least the 7th century. The wrestlers, clad in loincloths, stamp their feet, throw salt and stare at each other before a bout begins. A match is won by pushing the opponent out of the ring or throwing him down.

Trump is well acquainted with professional wrestling. He hosted World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. events at his now-defunct Atlantic City casino, sitting in the front row of fights, and cultivating an on-screen rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon’s wife, Linda, led the Small Business Administration until earlier this year and now serves as chair of the pro-Trump America First Action super-political action committee.

Trump arrived on Saturday for a four-day trip which will include an audience with the country’s new emperor and a visit to a warship. As they have during previous bilateral meetings, Trump and Abe played golf earlier Sunday at the Mobara Country Club. They were joined by Japanese professional golfer Isao Aoki.

Trump isn’t the first visiting world leader to go to a sumo match. Former French President Jacques Chirac, a fan of sumo wrestling and who named a dog in honor of the sport, attended many sumo tournaments while in office and awarded a trophy known as the Chirac Cup at every grand tournament for several years starting in 2000.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Tokyo at jepstein32@bloomberg.net;Shannon Pettypiece in Washington at spettypiece@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Shamim Adam

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.