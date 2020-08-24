Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the chamber, plans to outline steps Trump has taken to help Black Americans and say Democrats are campaigning on a “cultural revolution” for a “fundamentally different America.”

And Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple who were criminally charged after brandishing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters marching through their St. Louis neighborhood in June, will criticize Democrats for not “protecting honest citizens from criminals.”

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you,” the McCloskeys plan to say, according to prepared remarks. “So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

The Trump campaign said the overarching theme of the four-day convention is “honoring the great American story,” with a motif on Monday night of the “land of promise.” There will be a mix of pre-recorded video addresses and live speeches from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, according to the campaign.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, is scheduled to give the opening prayer on Monday, and keynote speakers are the president’s son, Donald Jr.; Haley, a former South Carolina governor; and Scott, who offered a Republican policing reform plan after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. The bill has languished in Congress.

Coronavirus Patient

Also scheduled to speak are Dr. G.E. Ghali, a coronavirus patient from Louisiana, who will thank Trump for his response to the pandemic that Democrats criticize as woefully inadequate. It has killed more than 175,000 people in the U.S.

“As a patient, I benefited from the expedited therapies made possible by the swift action of this administration,” Ghali will say, according to the prepared remarks. “Donald Trump truly moved mountains to save lives and he deserves credit.”

Later Monday, Trump is scheduled to appear during the broadcast thanking the police, firefighters, nurses and other workers on the front lines during the pandemic.

The convention’s opening night also will give airtime to some of Trump’s most fervent conservative defenders, including Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida; Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio; and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who’s national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee. Guilfoyle, who’s dating Donald Trump Jr., had to leave the campaign for a time after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Other scheduled speakers Monday include Herschel Walker, the former football star and a co-chairman of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and Tanya Weinreis, a Montana small-business owner who benefited from a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Kim Klacik, an African-American Republican congressional candidate in Maryland, and Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, a Democrat who has endorsed Trump, are also scheduled to speak. The Trump campaign described them as rising stars and hinted there will be surprise speakers as well.

Earlier, Trump spoke to delegates who gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina despite the pandemic after he was formally nominated in the convention’s opening hours on Monday morning, a departure from custom.

The president is expected to speak in some fashion each night of the convention, his campaign said.

While in North Carolina on Monday, Trump ridiculed Biden for saying he would shut down the country again if health experts said that was needed to combat the virus. “It’s going to be fading, and it’s starting to fade,” said the president.

Voting by Mail

In a 50-minute address to the delegates on Monday, Trump complained that the election is being rigged by the expansion of voting by mail during the pandemic. There’s little evidence of widespread fraud from the use of mail-in ballots, and Trump votes by absentee ballot.

“They’re trying to steal the election from Republicans,” Trump said.

Although Trump has lagged in polls, he assured the convention delegates he would win. He credited what he said is greater enthusiasm for his candidacy than for Biden’s as he promised to restore an economy devastated by the coronavirus.

“Our country can go in a horrible, horrible direction, or an even greater direction,” Trump said.

The president is scheduled to formally accept the nomination for a second term on Thursday in a speech from the South Lawn of the White House, an unprecedented venue for an acceptance speech.

The Republican convention comes a week after Democrats, in a mostly virtual event, nominated Biden to challenge Trump in November. They depicted Trump as an incompetent and corrupt threat to democracy and Biden as someone with the decency and experience to tackle difficult problems like the coronavirus.

