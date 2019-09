The chairwoman of President Donald Trump’s super-PAC said she wants to see Trump face off against Democrats Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren in the general election.

“I would like to see either Bernie or Warren. It’s such a clear division of: Are you going way left, or are you going to stay with the president?” Linda McMahon, who chairs America First Action, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg.

She said the two would offer voters the sharpest contrast to Trump on the direction of the economy and the country, arguing that the president is “not extreme right, he’s moderate right.”

McMahon, a former executive for World Wrestling Entertainment, ran the Small Business Administration under Trump before stepping down in April to chair the super-PAC.

“What we’ve seen is Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders splitting that ultra-left side. And which one of them is going to ultimately coalesce that and would be a better candidate to see on stage with the president? That remains to be seen,” she said.

Pete Buttigieg says ‘blast off’ momentum is fleeting (9:08 am)

Peter Buttigieg says he’s not concerned about flattening poll numbers as his campaign focuses on its ground game and courting black voters.

It’s not realistic “to expect we would have continued in blast off mode forever,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor told MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe” program Thursday. Buttigieg, who has struggled to break into the top tier of presidential hopefuls despite impressive fundraising, said his campaign is “now more of a level phase where we’re building out the ground game.”

The campaign opened 20 offices in 20 days in Iowa and staffed up nearly 100 organizers in the first state to hold a presidential caucuses in February 2020.

Buttigieg, whose campaign raised almost $25 million in the second quarter, has been polling in the single digits although a recent Quinnipiac poll found he would beat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup 49%-40%.

Buttigieg said that black voters are crucial to his chances to become the nominee. “In order to win and in order to deserve to win, of being able to earn the support of black voters, which is especially challenging, I think, when you’re newer on the scene,” he said. -- Caitlin Webber

COMING UP

Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with most of the other Democratic candidates, are expected to attend the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Ten candidates will face off in the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston. It will be the first time Biden and Warren share a debate stage. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders and Andrew Yang will also participate.

