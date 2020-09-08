• U.S. small-business optimism rose by more than forecast in August, even as owners remain uncertain about the future
• The Senate returns to Washington Tuesday with the Trump administration and Democrats no closer to agreement on a new virus relief package
• The 12 closely contested states that will decide the U.S. election enjoyed healthy economies as the year began, boding well for Trump’s bid for a second term. Now, after the pandemic and ensuing economic collapse, the president’s fortunes in those battlegrounds has shifted radically
• The economic shock from Covid-19 is reshaping Canada’s growth prospects. A look at the underlying drivers of potential growth -- labor input, capital investment, and productivity -- warrant a downward reassessment of the pace of potential growth over this decade, according to Bloomberg Economics
• Disruptions to trade in the coming months may make 2020 is the most turbulent year in modern history
• Israel’s currency is appreciating in disconnect from an economy increasingly threatened by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor said in an interview
• For now, Boris Johnson’s threat to walk away from the European Union without a trade deal is leaving most economists and traders unruffled
• The Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane has thrown his weight behind the government’s controversial plan to let its wage-support program end
