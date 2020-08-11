• The U.S. will order imports from Hong Kong to be labeled as ‘Made in China’ according to a government document, in the latest escalation of trade tensions between the two nations
• Some of New York’s largest employers say they plan to hire 100,000 “traditionally underserved” residents of the area within the next decade
• The overall global picture remains troubling, writes Tom Orlik. China and Europe managed to control the virus early and get back to work -- but now face a slowing recovery and fears of a renewed rise in cases. The U.S. and some major emerging markets continue to wrestle with an uncontained outbreak
•
U.K. employment fell by the most since the global financial crisis at the height of the nation’s lockdown, as the number of Britons with jobs tumbled by 220,000
• Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge of putting U.K. children back in school a “national priority” has a clear rationale -- it’s the only way to get their parents back to work
• It looks increasingly like Emmanuel Macron holds the key to whether the U.K. and European Union will get a trade deal
• Investors unexpectedly raised their expectations for Germany’s recovery, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy may bounce back more quickly from coronavirus restrictions than its neighbors
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.