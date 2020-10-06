Stocks tumbled after Trump’s posting effectively called an end to months of hard-fought negotiations between the administration and Congress. Democrats had most recently pushed a $2.2 trillion package that failed to garner Republican support in the House, while the White House had endorsed $1.6 trillion.

The S&P 500 Index dropped more than 1% as of 3:14 p.m. in New York, after having risen earlier in the day in the wake of Powell’s mounting pressure on policy makers to act.

“Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste,” Powell told a virtual conference hosted by the National Association for Business Economics. “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had invoked Powell earlier Tuesday in urging Republicans to endorse a bigger package of assistance. She and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who had sat down in person for negotiations last week for the first time since August, had been expected to hold another discussion by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Trump conferred by telephone with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, along with Mnuchin, before his tweets put an end to talks for now.

Pelosi earlier told her Democratic colleagues that she and Mnuchin disagreed on assistance to state and local authorities, spending to address the coronavirus and getting aid to ordinary Americans remain, according to a House official.

Trump has disparaged Democrats’ push for almost $1 trillion in assistance to state and local authorities as a sop to poorly run, mainly Democratic states.

Even so, the Fed chief in his remarks Tuesday highlighted that analysis after the Great Recession a decade ago showed that tight budgets at the state and local level had held back the economic recovery.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump said in his tweets Tuesday. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.”

