Members of Merkel’s security detail were already staying in the Pedn Olva hotel, in the host town of St Ives, before local staff tested positive, according to a German official. For now, the security members have self-isolated, and the chancellor will attend the G-7 summit as planned, the person said, declining to be named because the details are confidential. German health authorities have declared Britain as high risk and travelers returning from the U.K. have to go into a two-week quarantine.