Germany may encounter a fourth wave as a result of the Delta variant that’s spreading across the U.K., but it won’t spur another hard lockdown of the kind the country experienced in the winter, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff told RTL/ntv in an interview.
Malaysia extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks as the number of daily cases remains elevated, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. The first phase of the lockdown, due to end on June 14, will continue until June 28. The decision to extend was made as new infections continue to exceed 5,000 daily.
Key Developments:
• Global Tracker: Cases exceed 174.8 million; deaths pass 3.7 million
• Vaccine Tracker: More than 2.26 billion doses administered
• What the world wants China to disclose in Wuhan lab leak probe
• Toyotaquestions holding Olympics amid Japan virus emergency
• Biden and Johnson vow to speed up opening U.S.-U.K. travel
• Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.
Quick Vaccines to Be a G-7 Focus (7:23 a.m. NY)
The specter of another, deadlier pandemic is pushing disease trackers to begin preparations now, even as Covid continues to rage in some regions. The U.K.’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and health philanthropist Melinda French Gates are due to outline a roadmap to world leaders at the Group of Seven summit that starts Friday in Cornwall, England.
Researchers and governments want to smash vaccine development records set during this pandemic, harnessing technologies such as messenger RNA, and build a stronger system that can respond swiftly to stop the next outbreaks from exploding when they do occur. Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, envisions a future in which new vaccines against infectious disease could be created within 100 days, a challenge that Britain and the U.S. are embracing.
Germany Updates Travel Risk Areas (6:30 a.m. NY)
Germany no longer classifies the U.S. as a travel risk area, according to a statement from public health authority Robert Koch Institute. Other countries no longer classified as risk area include Canada, Austria, Serbia and parts of Spain.
Botswana Leader Sees Divided World (5:57 p.m. HK)
President Mokgweetsi Masisi said he’s never seen the world as polarized as it is over the issue of access to Covid-19 vaccines. The actions of rich countries, who have bought more inoculations than they need while much of Africa struggles to secure the doses, should be “condemned in the strongest of terms.”
Bad Time for S. Africa to Lose Minister (5:54 p.m. HK)
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been put on leave, just as the nation’s long-awaited and much-criticized Covid-19 vaccine rollout is getting underway.
Germany Can Use CureVac Once Approved (5:33 p.m. HK)
Germany can use CureVac’s vaccine in its inoculation campaign once the shot gets approval from the European Medicines Agency, the country’s Health Ministry spokesman says by email.
Olympics Mulls Fines for Rule Breakers (5:28 a.m. HK)
Tokyo Olympics organizers are considering fines for athletes or other attendees who break rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus, NHK reports, citing unidentified people linked to the Games.
The rules will be laid out in updated versions of the “Playbook” to be released by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee next week.
South African Stats Chief Tests Positive (5:18 p.m. HK)
South Africa’s Statistician General Risenga Maluleke has tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms and recuperating at home, the statistics office said in an emailed statement. He has urged South Africans to observe virus restrictions to avoid becoming “one of the statistics in the rising numbers of Covid cases that are being reported.”
Merkel Aide Rules Out New Hard Lockdown (5:15 p.m. HK)
Germany may encounter a fourth wave of the pandemic as a result of the Delta variant that’s spreading across the U.K., but it won’t spur another hard lockdown of the kind the country experienced in the winter, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff told RTL/ntv in an interview.
While cases may climb again in the fall, a new wave may not arise if enough people get vaccinated, Helge Braun is cited as saying
No ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ for U.K. (5:02 p.m. HK)
U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says countries are using Covid-19 vaccine supply to gain diplomatic influence, an act the U.K. does not support, in an interview with Reuters.
Japanese Workers to Get Vaccinated (5 p.m. HK)
Some Japanese businesses will be able to start vaccinating their employees next week, Jiji reports, citing vaccine minister Taro Kono’s remarks at a news conference.
The government has received applications for 1,583 workplace vaccination sites, and about 500 of these are already making preparations, such as getting refrigerators shipped.
China Approves Emergency Shots for Kids (4:55 p.m. HK)
China has approved two vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm for emergency use in people aged three to 17. The two shots were given the green light after expanded clinical trials found they were safe and capable of stimulating a strong immune response among children and teens, Shao Yiming, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing Friday in Beijing.
Officials didn’t say when they would begin administering the shots.
Fewer Pfizer Shots for Norway (4:53 p.m. HK)
Norway will receive 400,000 fewer doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in July than the Institute of Public Health had estimated, VG reported, citing the drugmaker’s Norwegian unit. That will delay an end-of-July target to offer a first dose to all adults by one to two weeks, the Norwegian newspaper said.
The delay isn’t a result of production problems, said.
Pfizer Seeks Thai Approval for Vaccine (1:57 p.m. HK)
A Pfizer representative submitted documents seeking approval for the vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration, its Secretary General Paisarn Dunkum said.
Thailand has already approved vaccines from Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm.
French Citizens in Thailand to get Doses (1:15 p.m. HK)
The embassy received permission to import 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate French citizens living in Thailand, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after a meeting with Ambassador Thierry Mathou.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by the Thai drug regulator in March, will be administered to French citizens over the age of 45. The shots are expected to be imported before the end of June
Philippines Eases Quarantine for Elderly (10:20 a.m. HK)
Fully vaccinated people over 65 years old are allowed to go out and travel to nearby areas as part of the government’s easing of strict quarantine rules on the elderly that have been in place for more than a year. Gyms and museums can also reopen at limited capacity. In addition, the government is considering allowing businesses to accommodate more customers by the middle of the month to help boost the economy as coronavirus cases subside.
Call for Olympics to Shun Foreign VIPs (8:36 a.m. HK)
Foreign leaders, sponsors and even International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach should stay away from the Tokyo Games to minimize risks from the coronavirus, the leader of Japan’s main opposition party said.
“We shouldn’t let anyone into Japan other than those who are absolutely essential for the events,” Yukio Edano, 57, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, six weeks before the Olympics are set to open on July 23. That means athletes, referees and support staff, he added.
Tokyo to Cancel Olympic Public Viewings: Jiji (8:18 a.m. HK)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to cancel all Olympic public viewings in the capital, Jiji reported, citing several unidentified people. The city will consider utilizing the sites for vaccinations.
In a separate report citing unidentified people, Jiji said a group of experts advising the Japanese government on Covid-19 is planning to warn that infection risk will increase if the games are held with spectators. The advisers, including Shigeru Omi, the head of a government coronavirus panel, won’t offer their view whether the games should be canceled or not.
Singapore-Australia Corridor Faces Delay (7:59 a.m. HK)
A planned quarantine-free travel corridor between Australia and Singapore may take months to open because of delays to Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program.
Indonesia to Offer Shots to All Adults in June (7:28 a.m. HK)
Indonesia plans to expand its Covid-19 vaccination program to anyone aged 18 years and older as early as this month or early July. The government seeks to begin offering the shots to 141.3 million people in a bid to reach herd immunity against the new coronavirus, said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the spokeswoman for the government’s Covid-19 task force.
Bitcoin Gathering Was a Covid Hot Spot (6:30 a.m. HK)
Last week’s Bitcoin 2021 conference, which sold at least 12,000 tickets, brought mostly unmasked crowds together in Miami’s Wynwood arts district, was a hotspot for the outbreak, attendees said. There were also countless other gatherings and afterparties.
Cryptocurrency podcaster Luke Martin said he caught Covid-19 during the conference, one of the biggest events to take place in the U.S. since the pandemic began. Larry Cermak, research director at the Block, a cryptocurrency news and information website, said he hadn’t gotten it, but “everyone” whom he hung out with during the three days of conferencing and partying did.
The Miami conference had no vaccine verification and masking was rare. Although part of the event was outside, many Bitcoiners crowded into the warehouse-style space and private house parties. It’s wasn’t clear whether the attendees got the disease at the conference itself or at the gatherings. Some people came to town only for the networking.
Merkel’s G-7 Trip Unsettled by Hotel Outbreak (6:10 a.m. HK)
A Covid-19 outbreak in one of the G7 summit hotels set off alarm bells in the German delegation hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s arrival in the U.K.
Members of Merkel’s security detail were already staying in the Pedn Olva hotel, in the host town of St Ives, before local staff tested positive, according to a German official. For now, the security members have self-isolated, and the chancellor will attend the G-7 summit as planned, the person said, declining to be named because the details are confidential. German health authorities have declared Britain as high risk and travelers returning from the U.K. have to go into a two-week quarantine.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.