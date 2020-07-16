• ECB officials meet today aware that they’ve probably done enough to fight the virus crisis for now, but still face an uneasy summer

• Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers rates are likely to stay low for a long time

• The Bank of Canada pledged to keep interest rates at historically low levels for years to come

AD

• China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter, marking an important milestone in the global struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic

AD

• The International Monetary Fund warned that the bankruptcy rate for small- and medium-sized businesses may triple this year

• The $2 trillion rescue that Congress passed in March ranks among the most aggressive in history. Yet in predominantly Black neighborhoods in cities like Cleveland, it’s evident who’s being left behind

• President Donald Trump has indicated to aides that he doesn’t want to further escalate tensions with Beijing, and has ruled out additional sanctions on top officials for now. Meanwhile, 50% of voters in a new poll say they trust Joe Biden to do a better job managing the U.S. economy

AD

• The Federal Reserve should consider holding interest rates near zero until U.S. inflation is above its 2% target, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said, echoing his colleague Lael Brainard

• Optimism about a nascent recovery in the U.S. was dampened by increased uncertainty over the path of the coronavirus, according to a new Fed report

• Dealing with China is so complex it’s produced its own lexicon: Engagement. Containment. Confrontation. Constrainment. Even “con-gagement”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com