Germany may encounter a fourth wave as a result of the delta variant that’s spreading across the U.K., but it won’t spur another hard lockdown of the kind the country experienced in the winter, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said.
Malaysia extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks as the number of daily cases remains elevated. The decision to prolong restrictions was made as new infections continue to exceed 5,000 daily.
J&J Doses Set for Release (10:58 a.m. NY)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to release 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced by Emergent BioSolutions Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
Between 5 and 6 million of the doses expected to be cleared are owned by the U.S. government, and 3 to 4 million are owned by J&J, according to one of the people.
Swiss to Open Borders (10:52 a.m. NY)
Switzerland plans to reopen its borders for overseas visitors who have received a Covid-19 vaccine on June 28, joining other European countries easing entry rules imposed during the pandemic. With its vaccine drive accelerating and infections falling, the government said it wants to prepare for the upcoming vacation season.
Moscow Outbreak Not Peaked (10:40 a.m. NY)
Moscow’s rising number of infections will peak in June or July and the severity of cases is getting worse, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television.
New cases in the Russian capital were at the highest in nearly five months on Friday. Sobyanin estimated about half of the city’s residents have immunity either from getting the vaccine or recovering from the virus, and said no new restrictions were planned to slow the spread.
Iceland Eases Curbs Further (10 a.m. NY)
Iceland further relaxed measures from June 15th, allowing gatherings as large as 300. Restaurants are allowed to be open until midnight. A general obligation to wear masks has already been abolished.
The country’s chief epidemiologist said the developments show that herd immunity has started to kick in, with 44% of the population fully vaccinated and 29% with a single dose.
Mauritius Open to Vaccinated Tourists (9:58 a.m. NY)
The Indian Ocean tourism-dependent economy will reopen borders in two phases -- the first on July 15 targeting inoculated visitors, Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy told lawmakers on Friday.
In the first phase, tourists will have to remain in their resorts for 14 days, and will only be allowed to move after a negative PCR test. The second phase starts on Oct. 1 with free movement on the island, provided the visitor has a negative test on arrival.
EU Discards Some J&J Batches (9:52 a.m. NY)
The EU won’t release any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made at the same time a contamination with the AstraZeneca shot occurred in the U.S., the bloc’s drugmaker said in a statement Friday.
While EU authorities don’t believe any of the EU batches were affected by the incident that took place at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Baltimore facility earlier this year, the step is a precaution, according to the European Medicines Agency. It emerged in March that there had been cross-contamination between the J&J vaccine substance with ingredients from the Astra shot.
The Bayview facility had been approved by the EU to manufacture the J&J drug substance, a person with knowledge of the situation said in April, and the company had already made three batches of vaccine intended for Europe. One batch was already being used in Europe in April, with a further two on hold for investigation.
Moderna’s Saudi Partnership (8:39 a.m. NY)
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals are partnering to commercialize Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.
Tabuk will hold the marketing authorization for Moderna’s vaccine in the kingdom under an agreement that includes future variant-specific booster candidates. The accord also gives the Saudi pharma company the possibility to distribute other Moderna products in the future.
Germany to End Travel Warning (8:11 a.m. NY)
Germany will end its general travel warning for some countries listed as coronavirus risk areas from July 1, the Foreign Ministry said Friday. The decision affects countries with a seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of under 200.
Quick Vaccines a G-7 Focus (7:23 a.m. NY)
The specter of another, deadlier pandemic is pushing disease trackers to begin preparations now, even as Covid continues to rage in some regions. The U.K.’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and health philanthropist Melinda French Gates are due to outline a roadmap to world leaders at the Group of Seven summit that starts Friday in Cornwall, England.
Researchers and governments want to smash vaccine development records set during this pandemic, harnessing technologies such as messenger RNA, and build a stronger system that can respond swiftly to stop the next outbreaks from exploding when they do occur. Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, envisions a future in which new vaccines against infectious disease could be created within 100 days, a challenge that Britain and the U.S. are embracing.
Botswana Leader Sees Divided World (5:57 p.m. HK)
President Mokgweetsi Masisi said he’s never seen the world as polarized as it is over the issue of access to Covid-19 vaccines. The actions of rich countries, who have bought more inoculations than they need while much of Africa struggles to secure the doses, should be “condemned in the strongest of terms.”
Bad Time for S. Africa to Lose Minister (5:54 p.m. HK)
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been put on leave, just as the nation’s long-awaited and much-criticized Covid-19 vaccine rollout is getting underway.
Germany Can Use CureVac Once Approved (5:33 p.m. HK)
Germany can use CureVac’s vaccine in its inoculation campaign once the shot gets approval from the European Medicines Agency, the country’s Health Ministry spokesman says by email.
Olympics Mulls Fines for Rule Breakers (5:28 a.m. HK)
Tokyo Olympics organizers are considering fines for athletes or other attendees who break rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus, NHK reports, citing unidentified people linked to the Games.
The rules will be laid out in updated versions of the “Playbook” to be released by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee next week.
China Approves Emergency Shots for Kids (4:55 p.m. HK)
China has approved two vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm for emergency use in people aged three to 17. The two shots were given the green light after expanded clinical trials found they were safe and capable of stimulating a strong immune response among children and teens, Shao Yiming, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing Friday in Beijing.
Officials didn’t say when they would begin administering the shots.
Fewer Pfizer Shots for Norway (4:53 p.m. HK)
Norway will receive 400,000 fewer doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in July than the Institute of Public Health had estimated, VG reported, citing the drugmaker’s Norwegian unit. That will delay an end-of-July target to offer a first dose to all adults by one to two weeks, the Norwegian newspaper said.
The delay isn’t a result of production problems, said.
Pfizer Seeks Thai Approval for Vaccine (1:57 p.m. HK)
A Pfizer representative submitted documents seeking approval for the vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration, its Secretary General Paisarn Dunkum said.
Thailand has already approved vaccines from Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm.
French Citizens in Thailand to get Doses (1:15 p.m. HK)
The embassy received permission to import 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate French citizens living in Thailand, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after a meeting with Ambassador Thierry Mathou.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by the Thai drug regulator in March, will be administered to French citizens over the age of 45. The shots are expected to be imported before the end of June
Philippines Eases Quarantine for Elderly (10:20 a.m. HK)
Fully vaccinated people over 65 years old are allowed to go out and travel to nearby areas as part of the government’s easing of strict quarantine rules on the elderly that have been in place for more than a year. Gyms and museums can also reopen at limited capacity. In addition, the government is considering allowing businesses to accommodate more customers by the middle of the month to help boost the economy as coronavirus cases subside.
Tokyo to Cancel Olympic Public Viewings: Jiji (8:18 a.m. HK)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to cancel all Olympic public viewings in the capital, Jiji reported, citing several unidentified people. The city will consider utilizing the sites for vaccinations.
In a separate report citing unidentified people, Jiji said a group of experts advising the Japanese government on Covid-19 is planning to warn that infection risk will increase if the games are held with spectators. The advisers, including Shigeru Omi, the head of a government coronavirus panel, won’t offer their view whether the games should be canceled or not.
