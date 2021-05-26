China’s Sinopharm released details of its vaccine trials in a study published in a prestigious U.S. medical journal, the first time detailed findings from a late-stage trial of a Chinese shot have appeared in the scientific literature.
AstraZeneca Looks at Claim on Clotting Solution (8:44 a.m. NY)
AstraZeneca Plc is following up with a German laboratory that may have discovered the cause of rare blood clots linked to its Covid-19 vaccine.
The U.K. pharma company said the theory put forward by the Goethe University lab in Frankfurt on Wednesday is one of many that AstraZeneca scientists are investigating.
Lilly Gets Subpoena on Antibody Plant (8:11 a.m. NY)
Eli Lilly & Co. received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting documents related to a manufacturing site for its Covid-19 antibody drug.
The drugmaker said in a filing Thursday that it has previously engaged external counsel to conduct an investigation of certain allegations relating to the plant in Branchburg, New Jersey and is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Regulators raised concerns last year, requiring Lilly to vet its quality-testing data and other records of the plant.
Johnson Dismisses Cummings Claim (7:51 a.m. NY)
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hit back at his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who alleged ministers failed to protect the public from the coronavirus and declared the premier is “unfit” for the job.
Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a hospital, Johnson said some of the comments his controversial former aide made bore no relation to reality.
India in Talks With Pfizer (7:48 a.m. NY)
India is in talks with Pfizer Inc. to import its vaccine with a possible July start date, V.K. Paul, who heads the panel on the country’s vaccine rollout, said on Thursday. A key sticking point has been vaccine makers’ demand for indemnity protection against liabilities.
U.K. Reopening in the Balance (7:22 a.m. NY)
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the spread of the variant first identified in India means it’s too early to say whether stage four of the reopening of the economy in England can go ahead on June 21 as planned.
A formal assessment of data on cases and hospitalizations will be published before June 14, Hancock told MPs, and the lifting of remaining restrictions will only happen “if it’s safe.”
“In the hotspot areas, around one in 10 of those in hospital are people who have had both jabs,” a function both of the protection the vaccine offers against the variant and the age profile of those who are catching the disease, Hancock said. “We will learn more about this in the forthcoming week or two.”
South Africa Outbreak May Spur Restrictions (5:37 p.m. HK)
South Africa’s rising coronavirus infections puts pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures.
The country has been slow off the mark to administer vaccines, with the latest health department data showing just 761,903 people out of a population of almost 60 million have received the shots. The majority of cases are in the three most-populous provinces.
Ireland Vaccinations (5 p.m. HK)
Half of the adult population in Ireland will have received at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said. He raised doubts over the vaccination pace going forward, warning of a “significant under-delivery” of the Janssen vaccine and “question marks” over deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot.
Northern Ireland Opens Vaccinations to All Adults (5 p.m. HK)
People aged 18 and over can book their Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland as authorities expanded the campaign to include all adults “well ahead” of schedule, The Independent reported. More than 70% of adults have had at least one vaccine dose, while 40% received both doses.
Malaysia Premier Under Pressure (1:45 p.m. HK)
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing renewed pressure to allow parliament to reconvene as his move to declare a state of emergency and suspend democracy in January to focus on the pandemic is flopping. Cases and deaths reached record-highs, while the pace of vaccinations has failed to pick up.
Separately, the country signed a deal for an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Malaysia is set to receive a total of 44.8 million doses of the shot, enough to inoculate 70% of the population.
Ho Chi Minh City Shuts Hotels, Restaurants (1:43 p.m. HK)
Ho Chi Minh City is closing restaurants, hotels and religious establishments after Vietnam’s commercial hub reported 25 people tied to a religious sect tested positive for the virus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. Authorities in the province of Bac Ninh, the nation’s second worst virus-hit region, ordered companies to let workers sleep in factories beginning June 1 to prevent production disruptions.
Sanofi, GSK Start Phase 3 Trial (1:38 p.m. HK)
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are starting phase 3 trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate to determine the efficacy against both the original strain of the virus and the variant first identified in South Africa. The companies said the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter.
Separately, GSK and Vir Biotechnology said their monoclonal antibody drug won emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older. The companies are in talks with regulators to get the drug approved in additional countries.
Sinopharm Publishes Vaccine Study Details (12:05 p.m. HK)
Vaccines from China’s Sinopharm prevented symptomatic Covid-19 infections by 72.8% and 78.1%, according to a study published in a prestigious U.S. medical journal.
That’s the first time detailed findings from a late-stage trial of a Chinese shot have appeared in the scientific literature. The details are largely in-line with what the state-owned drugmaker previously announced.
The data suggest the vaccines work but that the efficacy wanes over time, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli. The Covid-19 shots developed in China appear to have lower efficacy compared with those from elsewhere, creating a problem for many nations, he added.
Taiwan to Propose New Relief Measures (11:33 a.m. HK)
The Taiwanese government will strengthen support measures for industries affected by restrictions, increasing relief loans and speeding up help for the self-employed. Lawmakers are set to approve an almost 50% jump in government spending to $22.6 billion, with pressure building to increase that further.
Australia’s Victoria Enters Lockdown (9:20 a.m. HK)
Melbourne, the Australian city that’s already endured one of the world’s longest and most arduous lockdowns, is heading back into enforced isolation due to another outbreak.
The city of 5 million people, along with all other areas of Victoria state, will go into lockdown from midnight for seven days, state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. The number of cases within the community spread had doubled in the past day to 26, he said.
China Says Virus Probe Must Be Global (8:30 a.m. HK)
China supports “overall examinations” of all early Covid cases that were discovered around the world, according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website. The probe should include “some secret bases and biological labs,” the ministry said, without elaborating.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a deeper U.S. intelligence investigation into the origins of Covid-19, giving new life to claims that the coronavirus escaped a Chinese lab.
The World Health Organization is holding discussions with member states about the next phase in efforts to find the origins of the virus, said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO health emergencies program.
A WHO report earlier this year said the most likely origin scenario was that the virus spread to humans from bats through an unspecified intermediary animal. The White House criticized the report as incomplete and lacking crucial data, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it wasn’t “extensive enough” and that the lab-leak theory needed more investigation.
Some Covid Origin Claims to Stay on Facebook (6:40 a.m. HK)
Facebook Inc. will stop taking down posts that claim Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, according to Politico. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a company spokesperson told Politico in an emailed statement.
