Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after people around him fell sick. China locked down a coastal city of 4.5 million people to halt an outbreak as the country sticks to its zero-tolerance approach. China’s aviation regulator also advised against international travel during upcoming national holidays.
Key Developments:
• Global Virus Tracker: Cases pass 225 million; deaths exceed 4.64 million
• Vaccine Tracker: More than 5.76 billion doses administered
• Delta’s force hits economies from U.S. to China in real-time
• Broadway’s back as New York pins Covid comeback hopes on culture
• Brazil travel advisory eased by U.S. as cases wane
Delta Hampers Small-Business Recovery (11 a.m. NY)
Inflation pressures and a resurgence in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant are hampering the recovery of small businesses across the U.S., according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report.
Among the 1,145 respondents surveyed around the end of August, about 75% worry about the impact of rising Covid infection rates on their businesses, Goldman Sachs said Tuesday in its report. Some 86% said they’re concerned about inflation, with 81% seeing an increase in pricing pressures since the firm’s last survey in June. The number of small-business owners who think the U.S. is moving in the right direction has declined in the period.
KLM Won’t Mandate Vaccines (9:15 a.m. NY)
KLM has opted to accommodate crew members who aren’t vaccinated, rather than issuing mandates as more global destinations require shots. The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM will ask pilots and flight attendants to register their vaccine status, but not require inoculation, it said Tuesday.
Schedules will be adjusted to avoid sending those who aren’t vaccinated to destinations where they’ll fail to meet entry requirements. Managers won’t be told why workers are being kept off of certain flights.
U.K. to Begin Booster Drive (8:22 a.m. NY)
The U.K. will offer booster shots to people 50 and over and other vulnerable groups starting next week, in a move to avert a coronavirus surge this winter.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament on Tuesday the government had accepted the advice of its vaccine committee and would go ahead with the rollout. He also warned that contingency measures are being held in reserve if the National Health Service risks being overwhelmed by cases. They include mandatory vaccine certification in certain venues, legally mandating face coverings in some settings and asking people to work from home if they can.
The vaccine committee recommended Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE as the preferred brand for the extra doses, regardless of which one a person received previously. It should be given no earlier than six months after the second shot, it said.
German ‘Action Week’ Has Slow Start (7:58 a.m. NY)
Germany’s vaccination “action week” apparently failed to provide the immediate boost the government had hoped for, with significantly fewer doses administered Monday than on the same day a week earlier.
Just over 118,000 people received a shot, down from more than 150,000 a week earlier, and 62.3% of the population is now fully vaccinated, according to the latest health ministry data.
The government’s weeklong vaccine drive aims to make it easier for people to get shots by providing them at venues like sports clubs, playgrounds and shopping centers, as well as at the workplace.
Japan to Ease Off Curbs With Care (7:41 a.m. NY)
Japan will lift its virus restrictions gradually, in a process that will require the cooperation of businesses and the understanding of the public, the government’s top spokesman said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, in an interview with Bloomberg at the prime minister’s offices in Tokyo, said efforts to restart the economy would start from low-risk areas. The plans for a step-by-step approach are in contrast with the U.K. where the government lifted almost all restrictions in July, and with the U.S.
Putin to Self-Isolate (5:11 p.m. HK)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after people around him fell sick with Covid-19, the Kremlin said Tuesday. He has tested negative.
The leader canceled plans to fly to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, this week to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit and will instead hold online meetings, according to a statement. The summit is set to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
City of London Staff Return (5:04 p.m. HK)
More people are back at their desks in the City of London than at any time since the pandemic forced the government to impose a lockdown 18 months ago. In the financial district, more than half of staff were back in their offices on Thursday, according to data compiled by Google, which tracks the locations of its users.
The number of people returning has gradually ticked up in recent months, but the start of the school term is now accelerating the process. Many employers are pushing staff to come into work for at least a few days a week.
China Advises Against Travel in Holidays (5:02 p.m. HK)
China’s aviation regulator advised against international travel during national holidays later this month and in October due to coronavirus outbreaks overseas and the low volume of international flights. Before the pandemic, Chinese travelers were major sources of tourist income for countries globally.
Singapore Air Cancels Some Australia Flights (4:40 p.m. HK)
Singapore Airlines canceled some flights to Australia due to strict international arrival caps in that country, the carrier said in an emailed statement. The airline reduced flights to Sydney to daily from twice a day.
Separately, Singapore’s trade minister said that port closures may increase in the future.
Germany Eyes Measures for Unvaccinated (2:55 p.m. HK)
Germany may increase restrictions on people who aren’t inoculated if contagion rates climb and health-care facilities get stretched, said Helge Braun, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff.
“We’re looking very closely at the situation in the hospitals. If operations would be canceled -- for instance, an inoculated person can’t have hip surgery because beds need to be reserved for additional corona patients -- then we’d have to consider whether further measures are necessary,” he said in an interview with ntv television.
That could mean restricting privileges for unvaccinated people, Braun said, adding that Germany is in a good position and that the goal of the vaccination “action week” is to prevent a fourth wave in fall and winter. About two-thirds of the population has had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
France Advises Second Shot With Janssen (2:50 p.m. HK)
France’s drug safety agency ANSM is advising people who received the Janssen vaccine, which is given as a single dose, to get a second jab with an mRNA vaccine -- Pfizer or Moderna. The recommendation comes after a probe into 32 so-called breakthrough cases and four deaths among the Janssen recipients. Those who got sick had an average age of 68 with co-morbidities, ANSM said.
U.K. Ministers to Agree on Travel: Sun (2:07 p.m. HK)
Ministers are set to agree on the largest resumption of international travel since the pandemic began at the end of this week, The Sun reports, without disclosing sources. They will approve plans for a new two-tier “Go/No Go” travel system, cut expensive PCR travel testing and significantly reduce the number of red-list countries.
Japan Overtakes U.S. on Vaccination (1:12 p.m. HK)
Japan has given first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 63.6% of its population, surpassing the U.S. in the proportion of those who have had at least one shot of the vaccine despite starting months behind.
The country’s progress now puts the U.S. last among the Group of Seven nations when it comes to the proportion of the population with at least one dose, after vaccine hesitancy squandered its head start. About 63.1% of the U.S. has had at least their first shot, and 53.8% are fully vaccinated.
Japan’s Finance Minister Calls for Easing (11:24 a.m. HK)
Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters that the government should ease restrictions to contain the virus as the economy can’t grow unless consumers are able to spend more. He said companies also need to hand a greater share of their earnings to workers for the economy to grow and should use the growing pile of retained profits for investment.
Canberra Extends Lockdown (10:45 a.m. HK)
Australia’s capital Canberra will extend its lockdown until at least Oct. 15, after recording 22 new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday. The territory entered lockdown in early August after detecting one case, as the delta outbreak that’s roiling Sydney spread.
Residents of Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney, totaling almost half the Australian population, are all enduring prolonged lockdowns as health authorities scramble to increase the vaccination rate before easing restrictions. New South Wales, the most populous state, recorded an additional 1,127 cases, decreasing the 7-day moving average to its lowest in a week.
Thailand Reports Fewest Cases Since July (10:32 a.m. HK)
Thailand reported 11,786 new infections on Tuesday, the lowest single-day increase since July 20. The infection count has dropped in recent weeks and the government is gearing up to reopen more provinces to vaccinated visitors and more businesses next month. It’s accelerating its vaccination drive in key regions, including the capital Bangkok. More than 95% of residents there have received their first shot and 36% are fully inoculated, compared to about 38% and 17% nationwide.
Philippine Capital to Open Restaurants: CNN (10:08 a.m. HK)
Metro Manila will shift to alert level 4 under a new quarantine system to take effect Thursday, CNN Philippines reported, citing Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano. Under the second-tightest alert, restaurants and beauty salons can open, and religious services can operate indoors, both at up to 10% capacity for the fully vaccinated. Outdoors, these establishments can operate at 30% of capacity, including for unvaccinated individuals.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.