• Joe Biden’s Federal Reserve picks last week deliver on his promise to make the U.S. central bank more diverse
• Economists say Canada’s central bank will likely begin hiking rates next week
• Small businesses and consumers are paying for sky-high freight costs as cargo giants mint profits
• Brazil’s next president will have to temporarily increase public spending to fight poverty and unemployment, Lula’s adviser says
• U.S. bond trading picked up after the long weekend with renewed selling pushing the 2-year Treasury yield above 1% for the first time since 2020
• The drivers of the move continue to be the consensus on four Federal Reserve rate hikes this year and worries about the persistence of high inflation
• Strategists are also becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of an early start to the reduction in the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, with a significant withdrawal of liquidity seen as having a negative impact on asset prices
• Finally, here’s how China’s economy grew in 2021 despite a property slump
