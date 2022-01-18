Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

• Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen marked Martin Luther King Day by declaring that the U.S. economy has “never worked fairly for Black Americans -- or really for any American of color”

• Joe Biden’s Federal Reserve picks last week deliver on his promise to make the U.S. central bank more diverse

• Economists say Canada’s central bank will likely begin hiking rates next week

• Small businesses and consumers are paying for sky-high freight costs as cargo giants mint profits

• Brazil’s next president will have to temporarily increase public spending to fight poverty and unemployment, Lula’s adviser says

• U.S. bond trading picked up after the long weekend with renewed selling pushing the 2-year Treasury yield above 1% for the first time since 2020

• The drivers of the move continue to be the consensus on four Federal Reserve rate hikes this year and worries about the persistence of high inflation

• Strategists are also becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of an early start to the reduction in the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, with a significant withdrawal of liquidity seen as having a negative impact on asset prices

• Finally, here’s how China’s economy grew in 2021 despite a property slump

