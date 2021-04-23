“The entrepreneurial spirit is evident,” Yelp said a report. “Many entrepreneurs leveraged skills to pivot into business ownership during the difficult last year as a result of job loss, underemployment, or unique increases in demand for services.”

Although the economic rebound has been patchy, with many Americans still unemployed and small firms struggling or shut down for good, the Yelp data add to evidence that some consumers are back with a vengeance after a year of social isolation and ready to spend on local businesses.

Restaurants and food business openings were up 5% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. Overall, states with the most rapid growth in new openings last quarter included Mississippi, Alabama, Maine, and South Carolina -- places that had fewer Covid-19 activity restrictions.

Yelp searches in the first three months of the year are a testament to the eagerness to get back to normal. Consumer interest in cosmetic surgery increased by 300% in Hawaii, New York, California, and Florida, according to the report.

Pandemic romances may have caused a jump in Yelp searches for wedding chapels. A survey from wedding planning firm Zola showed that more than 4 in 10 couples that delayed a getting married after March 2020 are rescheduling one for the coming months.

Data on Yelp searches also indicated a spike in interest for guns and ammunition shops in January, the month of the deadly assault on the Capitol in Washington. The number of searches dropped later in the quarter.

Openings in the report are counted as new businesses listed on Yelp, either by their owners or by users. Reopenings are businesses that had temporarily closed since March 2020. The report doesn’t include business closings.

Estimates on permanent shutdowns as a result of the health crisis have varied, partly because some small businesses fold quietly. The National Restaurant Association, for one, estimated that more than 110,000 eating and drinking places had closed temporarily or for good by Dec. 1.

