US and Taiwan Begin Formal Negotiations on Trade Initiative

The US and Taiwan have started formal negotiations on a bilateral trade initiative to deepen economic ties, in a move likely to inflame already high tensions with China. The first round of trade talks is set to take place “early this fall,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement Wednesday, unveiling a negotiating mandate for the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade announced in June. Discussions will cover trade facilitation, regulatory practices, anti-corruption standards, deepening agriculture trade and other issues, the office said.

“The United States and Taiwan will seek to will deepen our trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses,” the office said in the statement.

Separately, Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement that it aimed to bolster the island’s economy by promoting trade of its agricultural products and helping small and medium-sized enterprises expand to US markets. Taipei also wants to increase international investor confidence in Taiwan and allow the island to “attract funds and technologies from the US and the world.”

The US-Taiwan trade initiative was announced weeks after President Joe Biden launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in May. Designed to counter China’s influence in the region, that deal didn’t feature Taipei despite more than 50 senators urging Biden to include the island.

Since then, Washington’s relationship with Beijing has become even more strained over Taiwan, a self-governed democracy China deems its own territory. After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s landmark visit to Taipei earlier this month, China launched unprecedented military drills around the island, sparking concern in the region.

The US expects Chinese “military intimidation and coercive economic tactics” around Taiwan to continue, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a Wednesday briefing.

“We will continue to take steps that are resolute but also calm to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to undermine the status quo,” he said. The drills held by China shrank a vaguely defined buffer zone that has long helped kept the peace around Taiwan.

China has called on the US to refrain from sailing naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait, saying Beijing would take further action in the wake of Pelosi’s trip. The US has long held that visits such as ones by members of congress are consistent with its “one China” policy to not formally recognize the democratically elected government in Taipei.

Taipei has been trying to reduce its economic dependence on Beijing in recent years. China and Hong Kong account for around 40% of its total exports, with bilateral trade between the two economies reaching $328.3 billion last year. Taiwan’s position as the world’s leading supplier of semiconductors is a linchpin of its economic relationship with China and other nations, including the US, making the island a strategic asset for countries seeking cutting-edge chips technology.

In a bid to diminish its reliance on China, President Tsai Ing-wen has explored ways to bolster trade and investment with Southeast Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand. Taipei last year asked to join Asia Pacific’s biggest working trade deal, though its application is still pending.

The island’s Office of Trade Negotiations said signing trade deals with the US would “not only help” Taiwan join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, but would also afford it more opportunities to “deepen institutionalized links with other countries.”

“Both sides have shown a high degree of ambition and look forward to achieving concrete results as soon as possible and signing a trade agreement,” Taiwan’s trade negotiations office added.

