Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

• It’s looking like it will take a lot more to incentivize people to come back to work in a pandemic. Here’s why, from Bloomberg Economics

• Sentiment among U.S. small-business owners fell more than expected in September as owners grew more pessimistic about the economy

• The Fed may ‘wimp out’ on rate hikes despite inflation, says Nouriel Roubini

• The U.S. and China are still far apart on economics and trade

• Colombia’s central bank chief says it may take about a year to normalize monetary policy after a period of record low interest rates

• U.K. payrolls rose above pre-Covid records, which may embolden the Bank of England to hike rates

• More bankers in London’s financial districts are buying lattes and returning to their desks every week, according to Bloomberg’s Pret Index

• As the economy tanked, more people in the U.K. and Ireland decided to open bookstores

• Kristalina Georgieva will remain as head of the International Monetary Fund after the lender’s board reviewed accusations that she improperly influenced a World Bank ranking of China’s business climate

