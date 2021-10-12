• The Fed may ‘wimp out’ on rate hikes despite inflation, says Nouriel Roubini
• The U.S. and China are still far apart on economics and trade
• Colombia’s central bank chief says it may take about a year to normalize monetary policy after a period of record low interest rates
• U.K. payrolls rose above pre-Covid records, which may embolden the Bank of England to hike rates
• More bankers in London’s financial districts are buying lattes and returning to their desks every week, according to Bloomberg’s Pret Index
• As the economy tanked, more people in the U.K. and Ireland decided to open bookstores
• Kristalina Georgieva will remain as head of the International Monetary Fund after the lender’s board reviewed accusations that she improperly influenced a World Bank ranking of China’s business climate
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.