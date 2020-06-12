AstraZeneca Plc pledged doses of Oxford University’s vaccine at no profit to countries in Euriope, as Pfizer’s CEO said he expects a drug by October. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has a deal with Gilead Sciences Inc. for Remdesivir.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases pass 7.7 million; deaths exceed 427,000

AD

• How a “second wave” sparks renewed pandemic fears

• Businesses transformed by Covid-19 plan to keep the changes

• Africa turns to home care after hospitals inundated

AD

• American’s wary steps onto airplanes revives jet fuel markets

• England, a nation of shopkeepers, gets ready to open its doors

• As lockdown lifts, New York City still longs for its old self

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus. For a look back at this week’s top stories from QuickTake, click here.

U.S. Cases Rose 1.4%, Biggest Jump in June (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased by 28,282 from the same time Friday to 2.06 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The 1.4% increase was above the average daily increase of 1.1% for the past week, and the highest so far in June.

AD

Subway Ridership Up 19% For Week (3 p.m. NY)

New York City is slowly riding back to work as businesses started to reopen, with a fifth more subway commuters from the previous work week, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority data.

AD

The subway carried an average of 877,158 passengers from Monday to Friday, up from 735,747 the same days a week earlier. That’s also twice as many as in mid-April, peak of the outbreak. Before Covid-19, the system carried almost 6 million riders on Feb. 5.

At Penn Station, the hub for the Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak, weekday traffic posted a similar gain to an average of 15,430, down from the year’s high of about 166,000 in January. Subway ridership at Grand Central Terminal, which serves points north of the city, rose 15% from the week before, to an average of 13,248, less than a 10th of its 2020 peak.

AD

Chile’s Health Minister Resigns (2:15 p.m. NY)

Chile’s Health Minister Jaime Manalich, who backed limited steps over broader action, resigned Saturday as the daily death toll hit a record and new cases soared. Enrique Paris, former head of the Medical College, was named as his successor.

AD

Manalich had promoted dynamic lockdowns that restricted movement in specific neighborhoods rather than entire cities. The policy ultimately failed as new cases spiraled in May, forcing all of Santiago into a lockdown.

Chile now has more cases per capita than any other country after Qatar and Bahrain. Chile reported a record 231 new deaths Saturday, and 6,509 new cases. That brought total cases to 167,355, more than France, and fatalities to 3,101.

AD

Pfizer CEO Expects October Vaccine (1:40 p.m. NY)

A vaccine to fight Covid-19 could be ready in October, barring any setbacks, Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

If things continue to go well and “we won’t find ourselves in front of any surprises, in October we may have a vaccine,” he said. The aim is for pharmaceutical companies and the relevant authorities worldwide to be sure the vaccine is safe and effective when it’s ready, Bourla said.

AD

He said Pfizer’s budget has $2 billion for investments in research on anti-virus drugs and mainly for the vaccine.

N.Y. Deaths ‘Lowest So Far’ (12:30 p.m. NY)

AD

New York reported 32 deaths, “the lowest so far,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as new cases inched higher by 0.2%, in line with the seven-day average. The state registered 916 cases, up from 822 a day earlier. Total infections reached 382,630.

Cuomo, at his daily briefing, said the state was an “anomaly” with the daily increase of cases steady or declining as, he noted, more than two dozen states are reporting increases in new infections.

The state registered the fewest hospitalizations since the pandemic began, down to 1,734 -- lowest since March 20. DCeaths are

Italy’s New Cases Rise (12:20 p.m. NY)

Italy registered 346 new cases Saturday, compared with a daily average of 274 this month through Friday. The country had a one-day peak of 6,557 on March 21. A total of 236,651 cases have been reported since the end of February. The death toll rose to 34,301 with 55 fatalities on Saturday. About 61% of new cases were reported in Lombardy, the virus epicenter in Italy’s north that includes Milan.

AD

AD

Florida Cases Jump 3.6% (11:55 a.m. NY)

Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases since the state began releasing daily reports on April 25. New cases rose to 73,552 on Saturday, up 3.6% from a day earlier and well above the average increase of 2.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 2,925, a 1.7% increase.

The new positivity rate -- people testing positive for the first time among overall tests in a day -- was 6.28% on Friday, the fourth straight day at or above 5%. Hospitalizations rose 168, pushing the total who have been hospitalized to 11,874 since the crisis began.

Latin America Accounts for 40% of New Cases (10:30 a.m. NY)

AD

Infections in Latin America now exceed 1.4 million, more than a quarter of the world’s total, and the region accounts for more than 40% of all new cases, based on World Health Organization data.

AD

Mexico reported 5,222 cases on Friday, Chile announced 6,754 and Argentina had 1,391 -- all of them new highs. Chile registered its highest daily death toll to date, with 222. Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, has almost four times as many cases as any other country in the region.

Covid Persists in Lisbon Region (10:10 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 283 new cases, below 300 for a second day and taking the total to 36,463, the government said Saturday. There were seven new deaths. The total number of hospitalized patients fell while cases in intensive care rose from Friday.

AD

The additional cases are mostly in the greater Lisbon region, where authorities have increased testing after new clusters were identified.“This is a marathon,” Secretary of State for Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said in Lisbon on Saturday.

AD

Gabon Cuts Budget on Virus Shock (9:50 a.m. NY)

Gabon cut its 2020 budget by 9% due to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement following a cabinet meeting on Friday. The oil-dependent central African nation revised its investment expenditure down 26% after initially calculating its budget based on crude at $57 a barrel, it said.

AstraZeneca Europe Vaccine Deal (9:06 a.m. NY)

AstraZeneca Plc said it will provide up to 400 million doses of a vaccine it’s developing with Oxford University to Europe starting at the end of the year. The company said it struck an agreement with the Inclusive Vaccines Alliance spearheaded by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. It’s reached similar agreements with the U.K., U.S. and global vaccine groups.

California Blackouts Could Hit Home Offices (8 a.m. NY)

AD

Blackouts that hit millions of Californians in 2019 could be doubly calamitous this year with tech giants Google, Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. among the many companies keeping offices closed until the fall or later in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If utilities cut power again, home offices set up during the pandemic could go dark and stay dark for days, and they’ll have no corporate offices to flee to for power. In October 2019, more than 3 million people were affected by a series of rolling blackouts over more than a week as PG&E Corp. and Edison International tried to prevent live wires from sparking wildfires.

German Cases Increase (7:30 a.m. NY)

Germany had 572 new cases in the 24 hours through Saturday, bringing the total to 187,263, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 169 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak in late March. The number of deaths was 16 after 20 the previous day. The seven-day reproduction number is estimated at 1.09 by the Robert Koch Institute. It said the R-value should be interpreted with caution due to the low case numbers.

Dr. Reddy’s to Sell Remdesivir (5:40 p.m. HK)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, allowing it to manufacture and sell potential coronavirus treatment Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Russian Cases Rise 1.7% (5 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 8,706 new confirmed infections, a 1.7% increase over the past day, according to data from the government’s virus response center. Deaths rose by 114 to 6,829. Moscow accounted for 17% of new cases, and 34% of all new cases were asymptomatic.

Sweden’s Governing Party Keeps Lead (4:26 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s governing Social Democrats had the support of 30% of voters, compared with 31.7% in May, according to a poll by Sifo in newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. That difference is within the poll’s margin of error.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been the target of criticism from political opponents because of his government’s controversially soft lockdown policy. His party has seen large political gains during the crisis, despite the resulting high mortality rate.

Beijing Shuts Some Markets (2:30 p.m. HK)

Beijing shut the capital’s largest wholesale vegetable market – Xinfadi market – from 3 a.m. Saturday after the virus was detected among a few business owners and their equipment. Swabs taken from the throats of 45 people at the market tested positive, and they had no clinical symptoms, the Beijing city government said in a statement Saturday.

More Filipinos Going Hungry (2:29 p.m. HK)

The number of Filipinos going hungry has doubled in the past six months and more than 90% of its residents are experiencing stress as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Friday.

About 4.2 million people can’t afford to eat, soaring from December. As many as 91% of Filipinos aged 15 or older are feeling anxious, according to a Social Weather Stations poll conducted May 4 to 10.

England Gets Ready to Open Shops (2:01 p.m. HK)

Stores on Oxford Street, London’s most famous shopping thoroughfare, will open Monday for the first time since March. After locking down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, retailers in the capital and across England are desperate to get back to business. They’re rushing to install sneeze screens, “sanitation stations,” and distancing measures to make shopping safer once they open their doors.

Thailand Has Five More Cases (12:53 p.m. HK)

Thailand reported five more coronavirus cases Saturday, taking the total in the country to 3,134. So far, 58 people have died, none overnight, the government said in a statement. All the five people who reported positive came back from Saudi Arabia and have been quarantined, the government said.

Hong Kong Airport Numbers Drop (11:37 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong airport’s passenger volume slumped 99% last month from a year earlier while cargo throughput dropped 6.8%, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said on its website. Freighter movements increased 29%, it said. Cargo exports experienced an 11% year-on-year increase in May, with North America showing the strongest growth. The overall decline in cargo throughput was mainly attributed to the decrease in transshipments and imports due to the reduced belly capacity of passenger flights. Traffic to and from key trading regions in Southeast Asia and India experienced the most significant drops.

Steel Authority Employees Test Positive (11:24 a.m. HK)

About 40 employees of state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd., including its chairman and some executive directors, working out of its New Delhi office, have tested positive for Covid-19. Barring two, who are to be hospitalized, all others are asymptomatic and are in home quarantine, the Financial Express newspaper reported, citing a company employee it didn’t identify.

Ukraine President’s Wife Tests Positive (10:04 a.m. HK)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s wife Olena tested positive and is in isolation, according to his press office. Zelenskiy and their children tested negative.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com