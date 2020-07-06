Globally, the pace of new infections in Tokyo, Iran and elsewhere is raising concerns about a fresh virus wave. In Israel, bars and gyms have been closed, and capacity at restaurants and on buses have been limited.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases top 11.5 million; deaths exceed 535,000

• World economy that took elevator down faces steep stairs back up

• Support for Trump is declining in areas where the virus is spreading

• Trials and tribulations point to ways to save Covid patients

• Fauci says vaccines likely to offer only ‘finite’ protection

• WHO says research on indoor viral particles is inconclusive: NYT

• Employers find testing employees more trouble than it’s worth

Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive (6:04 a.m. HK)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Texas Infections Rise at Slower Pace (6 a.m. HK)

Texas virus cases rose 2.7% Monday, below the seven-day average of 4%, pushing total cases in the state above 200,000. Deaths increased less than 1% to 2,655.

Governor Greg Abbott has backtracked on his reopening plan after a surge in cases that’s begun to strain hospitals in large cities. Before the Fourth of July holiday, he closed bars and mandated masks for counties where there have been more than 20 cases. The moves have earned the governor criticism from conservative politicians in the state who think he’s going too far, and city and county governments in Houston and Dallas and Austin that want even stricter measures put in place, including the reinstatement of stay-at-home orders.

New Zealand to Limit Returning Citizens (5:48 p.m. NY)

New Zealand’s government will limit the number of citizens flying home with the national airline to reduce pressure on its overflowing quarantine facilities.

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights “will be managed in the short term to ensure the government is able to safely place” arrivals into managed isolation or quarantine, Housing Minister Megan Woods said in a statement Tuesday. Air New Zealand said it has put a three-week hold on new bookings on international services into New Zealand following the government’s request.

South Africa Tops 200,000 Cases (5:40 p.m. NY)

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa surpassed 200,000. The milestone came just two weeks after the country breached the 100,000 mark, which was reached 116 days after the first case was diagnosed, health ministry data shows. More than 8,000 cases were reported for a sixth consecutive day on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 205,721. About 47% of those have recovered while 3,310 have died.

Fauci Says Vaccine May Only Offer ‘Finite’ Protection (4:50 p.m. NY)

Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.

“You can assume that we’ll get protection at least to take us through this cycle,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health. Health officials are assuming a shot would offer a degree of protection, though it’s likely “going to be finite,” he said.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci said. “We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts.”

California Positivity Rate, Cases Jump (4:30 p.m. NY)

California Governor Gavin Newsom said 6.8% percent of people receiving coronavirus tests in his state have the disease, up 39% in the last two weeks. The state recorded 5,699 new infections Sunday and is averaging 7,876 new cases per day.

The most-populous state has experienced a sharp rise in cases as it reopens more of its economy, with numbers climbing quickly enough that Newsom last week halted indoor dining in 19 counties and closed the parking lots at many beaches in advance of the holiday weekend. California currently has 5,790 people hospitalized with Covid-19, a 50% increase over the last two weeks. Still, that represents just 8% of all available hospital beds in the state, Newsom said.

U.S. Cases Rise 2% (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 2% as compared to the same time yesterday to 2.91 million, as of 3:32 p.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That topped the average daily increase of 1.8% over the past week. Deaths rose to 130,090.

• Florida reported 206,447 cases, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,778, an increase of 1.3%.

• Arizona cases rose by 3,352 to 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.

• Cases in North Carolina rose 4.3% to 74,775 while deaths rose 0.7% to 1,432,

Ireland Extends Travel Guidance (1:15 p.m. NY)

Ireland’s government extended its advice against non-essential international travel until at least July 20, Prime Minister Michael Martin said. The country hasn’t closed its borders but recommends people avoid traveling outside the island. That was expected to change after July 9, but was extended as other countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases. Martin also warned more pubs may not be allowed to reopen as scheduled if problems with social distancing at venues continue.

N.J. Transmission Rate Highest in 10 Weeks (1:11 p.m. NY)

New Jersey’s transmission rate jumped to 1.03 on Monday, the first time since mid-March that the state has seen a situation where each case is causing to least one other new infection. Governor Phil Murphy called the rise “an early warning sign” that the state must redouble its efforts to keep Covid-19 from returning.

Though the transmission rate was up, the state’s hospitalizations over the past 24 hours were at 861. At the peak, more than 8,000 patients were in New Jersey hospitals.

Arizona Infections Slow Gain (12:24 p.m. NY)

Arizona cases increased by 3,352 to a total of 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.

According to the state, 61% of total cases involve people under 44 years old, following a national trend of infections hitting a younger demographic. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that Covid-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds,” Cara Christ, director of the health services department, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade to Close Restaurants, Gyms (11:21 a.m. NY)

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez plans to sign an emergency order to close restaurants, gyms and party venues, among other businesses, he said in a statement Monday. The closures will be effective Wednesday. “We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives,” Gimenez said.

Harvard Returning 40% of Students (11 a.m. NY)

Harvard plans to bring 40% of undergraduates to campus starting Sept. 2, including freshmen who will live in single bedrooms and be tested every three days. Students with need-based financial aid who don’t return to campus will get $5,000 per semester for home study. Dining services will transition between touchless pick-up and more traditional operations as the situation warrants, the school said.

Sophomores and juniors would likely not return to campus this year, and if only one group could return in the early 2021 semester, priority will be given to seniors.

Florida Covid Cases Slow Rise (10:29 a.m.)

Florida reported 206,447 Covid-19 cases on Monday, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,778, a 1.3% rise, according to the report, which includes data through Sunday. Seen on a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 60,106, the highest ever.

Risk of HIV Drug Shortage (10 a.m. NY)

Some 73 countries have warned they’re at risk of having shortages of antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV because of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said. Twenty-four already have critically low stocks or disruptions, according to a survey.

U.S. Airline Travel Surges Over Holiday Weekend (9:33 a.m. NY)

Airline passenger numbers in the U.S. exceeded 700,000 on July 2 for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 2.6 million passengers were screened by TSA from July 2-5. There were roughly 730,000 airline passengers on Sunday, down from about 2.8 million the same day a year earlier.

Portugal Reports Smaller Increase in New Cases (9:01 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 232 new cases on Monday, down from 328 on Sunday, taking the total to 44,129, the government said. Daily new cases in Portugal have ranged between 192 and 457 since the start of June. The additional infections are mostly in the greater Lisbon region, where authorities have tightened restrictions and increased testing.

German Official Points to U.S., U.K. in Urging Mask Rigor (8 a.m. NY)

“If you look at how the pubs are being stormed in England, the numbers are rising slightly everywhere, not worryingly yet, but one must be careful that it doesn’t happen very quickly,” Markus Soeder, the premier of the state of Bavaria, said on Monday, adding that the outlook in the U.S. also isn’t particularly bright.

“There’s absolutely no alternative to being prudent and farsighted,” said Soeder, a potential contender to run as the chancellor candidate for the conservative bloc next year.

About 5% of People in Spain Got Virus, Study Shows (7:56 a.m. NY)

About 5% of the population in Spain, one of the European countries worst hit by the pandemic, was infected, according to a study published online in the medical journal The Lancet. As many as 10% in and around Madrid were infected, while in coastal areas the estimate was closer to 3%, the researchers found. About a third of the people who had antibodies -- indicating their immune systems had fought the virus -- had no symptoms, they found.

U.K. Firms to Cull Jobs When Furloughs End (6:49 a.m. NY)

Almost half of businesses taking part in the U.K. government’s coronavirus jobs program expect let go of furloughed staff when support ends in October.

The problem is more acute for medium-sized businesses, of which two-thirds say they’ll have to cut jobs when the subsidies expire, according to polling by Opinium and the think tank Bright Blue. A quarter of businesses will struggle to increase their share of employee salaries between August and October, the report showed.

More than 9 million people in the U.K. have been furloughed since the lockdown started in March. The government has been paying 80% of salaries, with companies able to top it up to 100%.

