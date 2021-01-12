• Here’s our scorecard of how the two nations did during Trump’s time in office
• Federal Reserve officials said that more fiscal support and the mass distribution of vaccines could lead to a strong U.S. economic recovery in the second half, setting the stage for a discussion of potential tapering of bond buying before year’s end
• Canadian households are preoccupied with shoring up their finances this year, according to a new survey, a thriftiness that could be a drag on the recovery
• The euro-area economy is poised to shrink again at the start of this year as the resurgent pandemic plunges the region into a double-dip recession
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.